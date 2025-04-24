How to watch World Pool Masters 2025 online: live stream and TV viewing options

The World Pool Masters title was the springboard to world domination for Fedor Gorst, and the reigning champion will want to underscore his unprecedented calendar Grand Slam by running it back all over again.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch World Pool Masters live streams without cable and from anywhere with a VPN.

2025 World Pool Masters live stream: TV channels and dates The 2025 World Pool Masters runs from Friday, April 25 to Monday, April 28.

• U.S., CAN, AUS — WNT TV

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• Unblock streams — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

In 2024, Gorst, the No.1 in the World Nineball Tour rankings, became the first player in history to win the World Pool Masters, World Pool Championship and US Open in the same calendar year.

Eklent Kaci, the McDermott Open champion, looks like Gorst's most obvious rival for the title at Halle39 in Hildesheim, though Francisco Sanchez Ruiz and Aloysius Yapp are hungry for success here too. Joshua Filler, the 2022 champion and last year's beaten finalist, will be desperate to conquer the summit in his home country too.

Here's everything you need to know to watch World Pool Masters live streams online and without cable.

How to watch World Pool Masters online from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the pool on your subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual World Pool Masters live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

So it's ideal for nineball fans away on vacation or on business. NordVPN is best and our NordVPN review explains why.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch World Pool Masters live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You'll need a subscription to WNT TV to watch the World Pool Masters live in the U.S.. A subscription to the service will set you back $10 per month or $100 per year.

If you're out of the U.S. but still want to watch the action, don't forget to explore NordVPN, as set out below.

How to watch World Pool Masters live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports holds the rights to the World Pool Masters in the U.K.. If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already have a subscription, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch World Pool Masters live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The World Pool Masters is exclusive to WNT TV in Canada. A subscription to the streaming service will set you back US$10 per month or US$100 per year.

If you're away from home and struggling to tap into your subscriptions, you could use a VPN to help you access a pool stream from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch World Pool Masters live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

WNT TV is the only place to watch the World Pool Masters in Australia. A subscription costs US$10 per month or US$100 per year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

More from Tom's Guide