West Brom vs Southampton live stream: How to watch EFL Championship playoff game online

The West Brom vs Southampton live stream is the first leg of this crucial EFL Championship playoff semi-final, with the teams that finished fourth and fifth going head-to-head in Birmingham.

► Time: 2.15 p.m. BST / 9.15 a.m. ET / 6.15 a.m. PT / 11.15 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

West Brom won just two of their last eight games in the Championship this season, but with the teams around them showing similarly shaky form, they managed to finish comfortably within the playoff places. At least they managed to win their final game of the season, beating 10th-placed Preston North End 3-0 here at The Hawthorns, and another result like that would have the Baggies dreaming of their first playoff trip to Wembley since losing to Derby in 2007.

Southampton finished a whopping 12 points ahead of today's opponents, winning both meetings between the sides during the regular season, but the Saints are inexperienced when it comes to playoff football, appearing just once before in 2007, when they were also beaten by Derby. This is a squad that has plenty of Premier League experience, though, and even looked an outside bet for automatic promotion not too long ago.

Both teams will want to secure an advantage ahead of the second leg later this week, so read on to find out you can watch a West Brom vs Southampton live stream wherever you are.

Watch West Brom vs Southampton from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch West Brom vs Southampton live thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

NordVPN is a popular VPN service with over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch the game.

Watch West Brom vs Southampton in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a West Brom vs Southampton live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, the best Hulu shows such as "The Dropout" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia", as well as the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the West Brom vs Southampton live stream by using a VPN.

Watch West Brom vs Southampton in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts the West Brom vs Southampton live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow a West Brom vs Southampton live stream by using a VPN service.

Watch West Brom vs Southampton in Canada

Canadians can watch a West Brom vs Southampton live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($224.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Watch West Brom vs Southampton in Australia

If you want to watch the West Brom vs Southampton live stream from Australia, you'll need access to beIN Sports. This can be added to your TV package, or you can sign up for beIN as a separate subscription costing $14.99 per month or $149 per year.

As well as the EFL Championship, beIN Sports has the rights to Ligue 1, Serie A, and Bundesliga football, Pro14 rugby, and ATP and WTA tennis.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.

Watch West Brom vs Southampton in New Zealand

The West Brom vs Southampton live stream will be shown on beIN Sports — the exclusive rights holder to EFL Championship soccer in New Zealand. Sky Subscribers can add beIN to their existing package for an additional $31.99 a month.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using a VPN service.