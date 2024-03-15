Wales vs Italy live stream: How to watch 2024 Six Nations online

Watch a Wales vs Italy live stream to see if the winless home side can go out on a high by beating the Azzurri and lifting themselves off the bottom of the 2024 Six Nations table. You can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Wales vs Italy live stream, Date, Time, Channels Wales vs Italy live streams are available on Saturday, March 16.

► Time: 2:15 p.m. GMT / 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 17)

• U.K. — BBC iPlayer/ S4C (FREE)

• Ireland — RTÉ Player (FREE)

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Wales finished last year's Six Nations in fifth place, but if they don't win against Italy things will be even worse for Warren Gatland's men. Wales come into the game rooted to the bottom of the table and without a win or draw from any of their previous four games. While four of their last five meetings have ended in a Wales victory, the Welsh can't rely on home advantage after Italy grabbed a shock win at the Principality Stadium in 2022.

Italy recorded their first win of the 2024 tournament when they beat Scotland in Rome last weekend. Trailing by 12 points after less than half an hour, it looked like the hosts were heading towards a third defeat in four games, but the match turned in their favor as half-time approached. Italy took the lead after the break with 21 unanswered points as the visitors conceded penalty after penalty, leaving the Azzurri needing just a single bonus point from Saturday's clash to ensure they finish above their opponents from Wales.

Read on and we'll show you how to access Wales vs Italy live streams, and watch the 2024 Six Nations wherever you are.

FREE Wales vs Italy live streams

If you live in the U.K. you can enjoy a Wales vs Italy live stream for FREE on BBC One and via its streaming service BBC iPlayer at 2.15 p.m. GMT. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the games live on TV or via online streaming.

If you want to watch the game with Welsh language commentary, S4C will be showing Wales vs Italy live.

Viewers in Ireland can watch a Wales vs Italy live stream for free on RTÉ Player.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. or Ireland but aren't at home to watch a Wales vs Italy live stream? Perhaps you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Watch Wales vs Italy from anywhere

Away from the U.K. at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch a Wales vs Italy live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for rugby fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think NordVPN is among the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a U.K. citizen abroad, for example, choose a server location based in the U.K.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to BBC iPlayer on your web browser or app and watch the free Wales vs Italy live stream as you would at home.

How to watch Wales vs Italy live streams in the U.S.

Every game of the 2024 Six Nations, including a Wales vs Italy live stream, will be shown on Peacock in the U.S. A subscription to Peacock starts from just $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

Kick-off is at 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT on Saturday, March 16.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have a Peacock subscription, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable Wales vs Italy live stream.

In addition to showing the 2024 Six Nations, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-able content. That includes some of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/best-peacock-shows" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"">best Peacock shows like "The Office", "Parks and Recreation", "30 Rock" and "This Is Us".

Watch Wales vs Italy for FREE in the U.K.

As explained above, a Wales vs Italy live stream will be available to watch for free on BBC One, S4C and BBC iPlayer in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV licence).

Outside the U.K. for this game? Then you'll need a VPN to access your go-to live stream — we recommend NordVPN.

How to watch a Wales vs Italy live stream in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to watch a Wales vs Italy live stream in Australia as the streaming service is showing every match of the 2024 Six Nations ad-free. This one starts at 1:15 a.m. in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A subscription costs $15/month, on top of a $12/month Stan Basic sub (new users get a 30-day free trial).

Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch a Wales vs Italy live stream in New Zealand

Live Six Nations coverage in New Zealand, including Wales vs Italy, comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

The game starts at 3:15 a.m. NZDT on Sunday morning, and — as with every Six Nations match — subscribers can watch Wales vs Italy using the country's Sky Go service.

Anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99/week or $49.99/month. Fortunately, the monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial, so you can try before you buy.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch a Wales vs Italy live stream just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.