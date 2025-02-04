How to watch Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana live stream: the first Spanish stage race of 2025

The 2025 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana is the 76th running of this early season stage race and offers the climbers, sprinters and the team time trial specialists a chance to get a win under their belts.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch a 2025 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana live stream from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana live stream: TV schedule, dates The 2025 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana live stream takes place between Wednesday, February 5 and Sunday, February 9.

► Start time each day: 3.30 p.m. CET / 2.30 p.m. GMT / 9.30 a.m. ET / 6.30 a.m. PT / 1.30 a.m. AEDT (next day)

The cycling season arrives on mainland Spain for the first Spanish stage race of 2025, the 76th edition of the Volta a La Comunitat Valenciana. Unlike last year when the race was set up purely for the climbers, this edition has a little something for everyone.

The five-day event starts with a 33-kilometre hilly team time trial around the town of Orihuela so we will see which teams have been practising the discipline over winter and have their squads drilled to perfection.

Stage 2 hits the mountains and is on paper the toughest stage of the race crossing the popular Col de Rates and Alto de Benimantell before finishing on top of the Alto de Partegat, a savage ascent of 4.3 kilometres with an average gradient of 9.4%. Stage 3 is also pretty lumpy with the 7.8-kilometre Pico del Remedio at around half distance set to shake things up with slopes as steep as 13%.

Stage 4 is hilly rather than mountainous which will favour the opportunists while the GC contenders mark each other, then stage 5 is the traditional run into Valencia where the race will most likely finish with a mass sprint.

Favourites this year are the Australian Ben O’Connor (Jayco AlUla), João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull-BORA-Hansgrohe), then for the final sprint it has to be last year’s sprint sensations Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) and Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

FREE 2025 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana live streams

If you live in Spain, then you can look forward to a FREE Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana live stream in 2025. RTVE is set to serve up a free stream of this early season stage race each day from 3.30 p.m. local time (CET).

You can watch online via RTVE Play, which is a free service, but you do have to create an account.

What if you're based in Spain but aren't at home to catch that free Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a 2025 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favourite right now is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Save over 70% on NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.K. but want to watch your usual Spanish stream, you'd select a location in Spain.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RTVE or another service listed here and watch the cycling just as you would at home.

How to watch Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana live streams in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2025 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back $149.99 for the year or $29.99 on a monthly basis.

The race will also be shown on Max. A base subscription starts at $9.99/month ($99.99/year) and you'll need to B/R Sports add-on to watch the cycling, which is free for a limited time and then costs $9.99/month.

If you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana live streams in the U.K.

Live coverage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+ in the U.K. A standard subscription to Discovery+ will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year which currently buys you all cycling coverage as well as sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports and more.

However after February 28 this option will no longer be available in the U.K. as Warner Bros. are moving all their cycling content to TNT Sports where you will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP. You can add TNT to your TV package, or subscribe via Discovery+ for £30.99/month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN to make your device appear as if it's back in Canada.

Can I watch Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana live streams in Australia?

Unfortunately, no Australian broadcaster has picked up the rights to the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana this year.

However, if you're visiting Aus from one of the countries above where the race is on, you can use a VPN to access your home streams and watch the cycling. We suggest NordVPN.

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2025 stages and route

Stages

Stage 1 | February 5 | Orihuela – Orihuela, TTT, 34km

| February 5 | Orihuela – Orihuela, TTT, 34km Stage 2 | February 6 | La Nucia – Alto Partegat, 186km

| February 6 | La Nucia – Alto Partegat, 186km Stage 3 | February 7 | Algemesí – Alpuente, 180km

| February 7 | Algemesí – Alpuente, 180km Stage 4 | February 8 | Oropesa – Portell Morella, 181km

| February 8 | Oropesa – Portell Morella, 181km Stage 5 | February 9 | Alfafar – Valencia, 104km

Route map

(Image credit: 2025 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana)

