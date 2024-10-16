UCI Track World Championships 2024 live stream: How to watch cycling free from anywhere

The 2024 UCI Track Cycling World Championships see Olympic stars such as Harrie Lavreysen and Jennifer Valente back in action, competing for more gold medals and coveted rainbow jerseys.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Track Cycling World Championships 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Track World Championships 2024 live streams: TV schedule, Dates The UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2024 take place from Weds, Oct. 16 to Sun, Oct. 20. Day 1 starts at 10:30 a.m. BST / 5:30 a.m. ET.

Ballerup, Denmark, is the host for this year's Track Worlds, the small town on the outskirts of Copenhagen boasting a velodrome that will welcome the world's best riders.

Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) confirmed himself as the undisputed sprinting king at this summer's Olympics, winning three gold medals, and he'll be one of the stars as he bids to extend his astonishing tally of 13 world titles. Likewise, double gold medal winner from Paris, Jennifer Valente (USA), is out to add to her seven world titles across the endurance events.

Other stars to watch out for include Katie Archibald (Great Britain), who had to miss the Olympics due to a freak foot injury, and Dan Bigham, who will battle for gold in the men's team pursuit, one of the most hotly anticipated events of the week.

The racing is split between two disciplines: sprint and endurance. For the Individual Sprint, Team Sprint, and Keirin are joined by the Time Trial - or 'kilo' as it's known. On the endurance side, the Team Pursuit, Omnium and Madison are joined by the Individual Pursuit, Scratch Race, Points Race, and Elimination Race.

Read on for how to watch UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2024 live streams from wherever you are.

FREE UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2024 live streams

The 2024 UCI Track World Championships are available to watch for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and for FREE on SBS On Demand in Australia.

You'll also find free live streams on RTVE in Spain, RAI in Italy, and NOS in the Netherlands, while in Belgium viewers can choose the French-speaking RTBF or the Flemish-language VRT.

Away from home? You may be unable to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch the UCI Track World Championships for free - we’ll show you how to do that below.

UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2024 live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a 2024 UCI Track World Championships live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Save over 70% on NordVPN in the sale!

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.S., and want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS, BBC iPlayer, or another streaming service and watch the Track World Championships online.

How to watch Track Cycling World Championships live streams in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 UCI Track World Championships on FloBikes, the cycling arm of streaming platform FloSports. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

Watch Track Cycling World Championships online in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can also watch the 2024 UCI Track World Championships via FloBikes. A subscription costs CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

Where to watch the Track Cycling World Championships live in the U.K.

In the U.K., free-to-air public broadcaster BBC has rights, as it does with World Championships in cycling's other disciplines, covering television and online streaming.

On television, action is split between BBC Two and BBC Three, with afternoon sessions set to air on the former and evening sessions on the latter. Scheduling is subject to change, however, and it's not certain which events will be covered live on TV. For the most complete coverage, the BBC's streaming service, BBC iPlayer, is the place to go.

Paid-for coverage will also be available through the Eurosport TV channel and the streaming service of its parent company, Discovery.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

Where to watch the Track Cycling World Championships live in Australia

In Australia, the UCI Track World Championships are available free-to-air on SBS's streaming service, SBS On Demand, with the action taking place in the early hours of the morning. Use a VPN to unblock the free SBS stream when traveling outside of Oz. Details just above.

Australian viewers also have a paid-for option, with the action to be streamed live by Fox Sports. A digital subscription starts at $4.99 per month or $49 per year.

Watch the Track Cycling World Championships 2024 in Europe

The UCI Track World Championships are being shown widely across Europe, with many public broadcasters holding the rights free-to-air, including RTVE in Spain, RAI in Italy, NOS in the Netherlands, and both VRTBF and VRT in Belgium.

There are dedicated national television stations carrying the action elsewhere, including TV2 Sport in the host country of Denmark, SRF in Switzerland, TVP Sport in Poland, CT Sport in Czechia, Sport TV in Slovakia, and RTV in Albania.

Otherwise, throughout the region, and exclusively so in the case of some major nations like France and Germany, the Track World Championships are available to watch via Eurosport, Discovery+, and Max. These brands are part of the same company, with Eurosport being the satellite TV channel while Discovery+ and Max are the online streaming arms, depending on which country you're in.

Discovery+ is the service for viewers in the UK, Italy, Germany, and Austria. A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ is priced at €6.99 per month.

Meanwhile, Max is the service for viewers in France, Spain, and the Netherlands, as well as Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France Georgia, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, Ukraine, and Vatican.

To watch cycling on Max, the 'Sport' package costs €5 per month on top of a Max subscription that starts from €9.99 per month for the 'Basic' option.

Watch the Track Cycling World Championships 2024 in Rest of the World

The 2024 UCI Track World Championships are being broadcast around the globe.

Viewers in China can watch on CCTV5, while in Japan it'll be on the NHK network. There is also coverage on StarHub in Singapore, Astro in Malaysia, TAP in the Philippines and True Vision in Thailand.

In South and Central America, Star+ holds rights across the region, while ESPN was listed as a possible broadcaster but does not have the Track Worlds on its schedules at the time of writing.

In Africa, South African satellite broadcast Supersport will be showing the action not only in South Africa but also in Angola, Botswana, Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile the action will be available to stream on YouTube, via the channel of the UCI, on a geo-restricted basis in a number of territories across the world not covered by major broadcasters as set out above. These include New Zealand, India, and Sweden, among more than 100 countries.

UCI Track World Championships Schedule

At a glance

October 16: Men's and Women's Team Sprint, qualifying through finals. Women's Scratch Race. Men's Team Pursuit, qualifying and first round. Women's Team Pursuit, qualifying.

Men's and Women's Team Sprint, qualifying through finals. Women's Scratch Race. Men's Team Pursuit, qualifying and first round. Women's Team Pursuit, qualifying. October 17: Men's Keirin, qualifying through finals. Women's Individual Sprint, qualifying through quarterfinals. Women's Team Pursuit, first round through finals. Men's Team Pursuit Finals. Women's Elimination Race. Men's Scratch Race.

Men's Keirin, qualifying through finals. Women's Individual Sprint, qualifying through quarterfinals. Women's Team Pursuit, first round through finals. Men's Team Pursuit Finals. Women's Elimination Race. Men's Scratch Race. October 18: Men's 1km Time Trial, qualifying through final. Women's Omnium, all four events. Men's Individual Pursuit, qualifying through finals. Men's Points Race. Women's Individual Sprint, semifinals through finals.

Men's 1km Time Trial, qualifying through final. Women's Omnium, all four events. Men's Individual Pursuit, qualifying through finals. Men's Points Race. Women's Individual Sprint, semifinals through finals. October 19: Women's 500m Time Trial, qualifying through finals, Men's Omnium, all four events. Men's Individual Sprint, qualifying through quarterfinals. Women's Individual Pursuit, qualifying through finals. Women's Madison.

Women's 500m Time Trial, qualifying through finals, Men's Omnium, all four events. Men's Individual Sprint, qualifying through quarterfinals. Women's Individual Pursuit, qualifying through finals. Women's Madison. October 20: Men's Individual Sprint, qualifying through finals. Women's Keirin, qualifying through finals. Women's Points Race. Men's Elimination Race. Men's Madison

Swipe to scroll horizontally Today's schedule in detail Date Event Time October 16 Women's Team Pursuit - Qualifying 05:30 ET / 02:30 PT / 10:30 BST / 11:30 CEST October 16 Men's Team Pursuit - Qualifying 06:40 ET / 03:40 PT / 11:40 BST / 12:40 CEST October 16 Women's Team Sprint - Qualifying 07:52 ET / 04:52 PT / 12:52 BST / 13:52 CEST October 16 Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying 08:20 ET / 05:20 PT / 13:20 BST / 14:20 CEST October 16 Women's Team Sprint - First Round 12:32 ET / 09:32 PT / 17:32 BST / 18:32 CEST October 16 Men's Team Sprint - First Round 12:46 ET / 09:46 PT / 17:46 BST / 18:46 CEST October 16 Women's Scratch Race (medal event) 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST October 16 Women's Team Sprint - Finals 13:20 ET / 10:20 PT / 18:20 BST / 19:20 CEST October 16 Men's Team Sprint - Finals 13:36 ET / 10:36 PT / 18:36 BST / 19:36 CEST October 16 Men's Team Pursuit - First Round 13:44 ET / 10:44 PT / 18:44 BST / 19:44 CEST

Where are the 2024 UCI Track World Championships held? Contested over the course of a five days, the 2024 UCI Track World Championships are being held in Ballerup, just outside Copenhagen, in Denmark. The velodrome is part of the Ballerup Super Arena. It last hosted the UCI Track World Championships in 2010, when Chris Hoy and Victoria Pendleton were among the gold medal winners.

