Tour of Britain 2024 live stream: How to watch cycling online for free and from anywhere

This year the Tour of Britain has been shortened to six stages from the usual eight and is spread across the island from Scotland to Suffolk. Packed with punchy climbs and flat finishes it favours riders who love short bursts of power or flat out sprints.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Tour of Britain 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

Tour of Britain 2024 live streams: TV schedule, dates Tour of Britain 2024 live streams take place from Tuesday, Sept. 3 to Sunday, Sept. 8. Start times vary.

• FREE LIVE STREAM — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — Watch on FloBikes

• Canada — Watch on FloBikes

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free

This year’s race is a clash of the Paris Olympic Champions as double gold medallist in the road race and time trial Remco Evenepoel (Soudal–Quick-Step) takes on the winner of the Mountain bike race, Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers).

They won’t have it all their own way with riders like and Stephen Williams, the winner of this year’s Fleche Wallone, Pello Bilbau, Joe Blackmore and Evenepoel’s team mate Julian Alaphilippe all capable of taking the win.

The decisive action of the race is likely to come on the first three stages where the favoured riders will have to attack on the few small climbs along the route to hopefully break free and take some seconds on the line which they can defend as the race heads into the final three sprint stages.

Read on for how to watch Tour of Britain live streams from wherever you are in the world.

FREE Tour of Britain 2024 live streams

If you live in Britain then you can look forward to a FREE Tour of Britain live stream in 2024 as ITVX is set to serve up live coverage of the six-day race.

But what if you’re usually based in Britain but aren’t at home to catch that free Tour of Britain coverage? Maybe you’re on holiday and don’t want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you’d usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Tour of Britain 2024 live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the Tour of Britain 2024 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX, or another streaming service, and watch the action.

How to watch 2024 Tour of Britain live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Tour of Britain on FloBikes

A FloBikes subscription costs $29.99 per month. Or you can pay $150 for a whole year, which works out at $12.50 per month.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but want to watch the race on your usual service, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

How to watch Tour of Britain 2024 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The 2024 Tour of Britain will be broadcast free-to-air on ITV 4. Stages will be live daily from 11 a.m. BST. The action will also be streamed live on ITVX.

You can also catch a couple of hours of action every day on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.

Lastly, there's the option to watch free streams via the British Cycling YouTube channel.

Either way, if you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry – you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Tour of Britain 2024 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Tour of Britain on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

Tour of Britain 2024 stages in detail

Shortened to six stage this year to bring it in line with the Women’s Tour of Britain the race starts with 180 kilometres in the Scottish Borders around the town of Kelso. Starting and finishing in the same place this will give spectators multiple chances to see the race before it heads south to England for the stage from Darlington to Redcar.

Dipping into the North York Moors there are a few hills towards the finish which should tempt the peloton to shake off the heavy sprinters and launch clear to contest the win up Saltburn Bank.

Stage 3 sees the race return to Yorkshire for the first time since 2014 for the toughest stage of the race which includes Oughtibridge Lane a 1.7-kilometre climb averaging 9%, which was climbed by the Tour de France in 2014.

Stage 4 travels from Derby to Newark-on-Trent on a predominantly flat route which will guarantee a sprint finish alongside the River Trent. Likewise the next two days will also be sprint stages, stage 6 around the town of Northampton and the final stage, stage 7 from Lowestoft to Felixstowe.

(Image credit: Tour of Britain 2024)

Tour of Britain 2024 schedule

Stage 1 | Tuesday September 3, Kelso - Kelso

Stage 2 | Wednesday September 4, Darlington - Redcar

Stage 3 | Thursday September 5, Sheffield - Barnsley

Stage 4 | Friday September 6, Derby - Newark-on-Trent

Stage 5 | Saturday September 7, Northampton - Northampton

Stage 6 | Sunday September 8, Lowestoft - Felixstowe

More from Tom's Guide