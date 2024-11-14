How to watch 'The Jury: Death on the Staircase' online and from anywhere – stream the true crime series now

How much we trust the justice system? Australian true crime experiment "The Jury: Death on the Staircase" attempts to answer this question by re-enacting a real life manslaughter case and asking 12 men and women to mete out justice. Read on and we'll show you how to watch "The Jury: Death on the Staircase" from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

'The Jury: Death on the Staircase': TV schedule, Dates "The Jury: Death on the Staircase" is available free-to-air weekly on Wednesdays from November 6 at 8.30p.m. AEDT on SBS and SBS On Demand.

• FREE STREAM — Watch on SBS On Demand (Australia)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free

Based on a formula devised by Channel 4 in the U.K., actors re-enact a real manslaughter trial using court transcripts in front of a new jury of 12 ordinary Australians who represent the diversity of the country.

For this self-styled 'documentary event', cameras and recording devices then go into the jury room - where they would usually be forbidden - to witness how evidence is interpreted, motives assessed, witnesses evaluated and defence and prosecution tactics analyzed by 12 strangers.

Is this what actually happens when ‘the people judge the people’? Will they be able to work together? How is the foreman decided? How are conflicts resolved? Will they be able to reach a unanimous verdict?

Ultimately of course, the most important question remains: Is trial-by-jury the "most venerated and venerable institution of Anglo-American law", as argued by some senior legal figures, or a failing system maintained only by tradition?

Read on for how to watch "The Jury: Death on the Staircase" from wherever you are.

FREE 'The Jury: Death on the Staircase'

"The Jury: Death on the Staircase" is showing free to air in Australia on SBS and streaming on SBS On Demand.

If you're traveling away from home, you may be unable to catch the show due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch the "The Jury: Death on the Staircase" online from anywhere - we’ll show you how to do that below. We recommend using NordVPN.

How to watch 'The Jury: Death on the Staircase' around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch "The Jury: Death on the Staircase" from your home in Australia, but what if you're not there when the show is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.S., and want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS on Demand and watch the show.

Can I watch 'The Jury: Death on the Staircase' in the U.S.?

Unfortunately, there is no release date for "The Jury: Death on the Staircase" in the U.S. currently.

However, Aussies in the States on vacation or for work can still catch the show with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Jury: Death on the Staircase' in Canada?

As with the U.S., there is no release date for "The Jury: Death on the Staircase" in Canada currently.

However, Aussies in the Great White North on vacation or for work can still catch the show with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Jury: Death on the Staircase' in the U.K.?

Although inspired by the Channel 4 format "The Jury: Murder Trial" in the U.K., there is no release date for "The Jury: Death on the Staircase" in Britain at the moment.

However, Aussies traveling overseas can use NordVPN to watch from abroad with their own domestic streaming service.

How to watch 'The Jury: Death on the Staircase' in Australia

In Australia, "The Jury: Death on the Staircase" is available free-to-air weekly on Wednesdays from November 6 at 8.30p.m. on SBS and SBS's streaming service, SBS On Demand.

And there's no need for Aussies to panic about missing the show if they're traveling abroad. Simply use a VPN as explained above. We recommend NordVPN.

The Jury: Death on the Staircase episode list

Season 01 Episode 01: The Death - 12 jurors are introduced to each other and the manslaughter case that will become the focus of their lives for the next eight days. (November 6)

S01 E02: The Relationship - By day three of the trial, the jury is engrossed in the case and thoughtful about their role in it. They hear from a neighbour who heard the prelude to the tragedy. (November 13)

S01 E03: TBA. (November 20)

S01 E04: TBA. (November 27)

S01 E05: TBA. (December 4)

