Milano-Sanremo live streams: How to watch the first cycling monument of 2025

Milano-Sanremo, 'La Classicissima di Primavera', is the longest one-day race on the cycling calendar and the first of the five Monuments to be contested each year. The 116th edition of the race covers a 289 km course with the decisive final climb of the famous Poggio coming just 6 km before the line.

Milano-Sanremo 2025 live streams: TV schedule and dates Milano-Sanremo 2025 takes place on Saturday, March 22.

► Time: 8:30 a.m. GMT / 4:30 a.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. AEDT

• FREE STREAMS — SBS (Australia) / Rai (Italy)

• USA — MAX

• UK — Discovery+

The first Monument of the season runs from the center of Milan to the coastal resort of San Remo over 289 kilometers. It’s true that nothing much happens race wise for the first six hours but when the race hits the twin climbs of the Cipressa and Poggio, it bursts to life. Some call it boring, but they don't get it: it’s about the wait, the hours of anticipation and then the climax combined with the unpredictability that make this race so utterly compelling.

The 2025 edition will play host to this year’s first head to head of cycling’s two mega stars, Mathieu Van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar. Van der Poel has already won the race once back in 2023, but Pogačar is yet to add it to his resume and is desperate to succeed here, in what is arguably the hardest race to win. Everything has to be perfect on the day, perfect legs, perfect positioning, every single star must align if you want to take ‘La Classicissima di Primavera’.

It won’t be just a race between Van der Poel and Pogačar though as any number of riders could win if they make the right decision at exactly the right time. Last year’s winner Jasper Philipsen returns again as the back up plan for Van der Poel and if it does come down to a bunch sprint he will have Jonathan Milan, Olav Kooij and Biniam Girmay pushing him all the way. If the race goes to an opportunist then look for the likes of Thomas Pidcock, Mads Pedersen or Brandon McNulty, if his team mate Pogačar falters.

If you live in Australia then you can look forward to a FREE Milano-Sanremo 2025 live stream on SBS on Demand.

You can sign into SBS via Google, Facebook or Apple accounts. Simply provide your birth year and gender and watch for free!

Italy's Rai is also set to serve up a free stream of this one day Monument.

Abroad? If you're based in Australia or Italy but aren't at home this weekend, don't worry — you can unblock your local stream with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch Milano-Sanremo 2025 streams from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your DAZN subscription?

You can still watch Milano-Sanremo 2025 live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software enables your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch Milano-Sanremo 2025 live streams in the U.S.

Max is broadcasting the Milano-Sanremo 2025 cycling live in the U.S..

A subscription to the service will set you back $10 per month or $100 per year with ads, $17/$170 for an ad-free experience, or $21/$210 for the 'Ultimate' ad-free package, which includes additional devices and 4K resolution where available.

To watch the cycling, you'll need the B/R Sports add-on - $10 a month but currently bundled free with all Max plans.

How to watch Milano-Sanremo 2025 live streams in the U.K.

With Eurosport no longer available in the U.K. the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Coverage will be on TNT Sports 2 on TV.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.

How to watch Milano-Sanremo 2025 live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2025 Milan-San Remo on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch Milano-Sanremo 2025 in Australia

Cycling fans in the Australia can watch the Milano-Sanremo 2025 for free on SBS on Demand.

Milano-Sanremo 2025 route

With a distance of 298 kilometers (185 miles), the Milan-Sanremo is the longest professional one-day race in modern cycling (Image credit: Milan-Sanremo 2025)

