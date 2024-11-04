How to watch Melbourne Cup 2024 — live stream racing online from anywhere

If it's the first Tuesday in November, it must be time for Australia's biggest annual horse race - the Melbourne Cup 2024. Much more than just a Group One horse race, it is known as "the race that stops the nation."

In this article we explain how you can watch Melbourne Cup 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN — including places that are showing it absolutely FREE.

Melbourne Cup 2024 live streams: TV schedule, dates The Melbourne Cup 2024 takes place on Tuesday, November 5 with the live stream on Monday night in the U.S. and Canada.

► Time: 11 p.m. ET (Monday) / 8 p.m. PT (Monday) / 4 a.m. GMT (Tuesday) / 3 p.m. AEDT (Tuesday)

• FREE — 9Now (AUS) / TVNZ+ (NZ)

• U.S. — Fox Sports / Sling TV

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN

The Melbourne Cup has come a long way since it was first run on a Thursday in 1861 with a field of 17 racing for 710 gold sovereigns and a gold watch in front of a crowd of around 4,000 people.

This year the richest two-mile handicap in the world will see around 25 horses run for $8 million in prize money in front of 80,000 spectators at Flemington Racecourse and a television audience of multiple millions in 209 countries worldwide.

With races all day on Tuesday, November 5 leading up to the Melbourne Cup itself at 3:00 p.m. local time in Victoria, make sure you don’t miss any of the racing action by checking out our guide below on how to watch Melbourne Cup 2024 live streams.

How to watch Melbourne Cup 2024 live streams for free

How to watch FREE Melbourne Cup live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Melbourne Cup 2024 for FREE on Channel 9 and available to stream on 9Now with hosts Eddie McGuire, James Bracey and Francesca Cumani.

The feature race takes place on Tuesday, November 5 at 3 p.m. local time (in Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra and Hobart/ 1.30pm in Darwin/ 2pm in Brisbane/ 2.30pm in Adelaide).

If you're not near a TV, website Racing.com will also stream all the action from Flemington Racecourse for free.

Not in Australia right now? Sign up for a VPN such as NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home. Instructions below.

How to watch FREE Melbourne Cup live stream in New Zealand

TVNZ1 is showing the 2024 Melbourne Cup race for FREE in New Zealand, with the start scheduled for 5 p.m. NZDT.

That means you can live stream the horse racing for free on TVNZ Plus, which is also completely free to use.

Out of New Zealand for this one? Follow our instructions below for accessing your domestic TVNZ stream when abroad using a VPN.

How to watch Melbourne Cup 2024 live streams from anywhere

It's easy to watch Melbourne Cup racing live streams for free if you're Down Under.

The problems arise if you happen to find yourself abroad while the racing is on. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

You can still watch the racing thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think NordVPN is the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're an Aussie abroad, for example, choose a server location based in Australia.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to 9Now on your web browser or its app and watch the Melbourne Cup 2024 live stream as you would at home.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Watch the Melbourne Cup 2024 in the U.S.

The Melbourne Cup will be show live on Fox Sports in the U.S.A., bringing the action to over 70 million American homes on Monday, November 4 at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT.

If you don't have cable, you can access it via Sling TV. Specifically, the Sling Blue package, which starts at $40 per month ($20 for your first month).

Don't forget: Aussies in the States this week can watch their usual Melbourne Cup stream, free on 10 Play, with a VPN.

It's also worth double checking whether you can stream . Specifically, the Sling Blue package, which starts at $40 per month ($20 for your first month.

How to watch Melbourne Cup 2024 live stream in Canada

TSN has the rights to show the Melbourne Cup in Canada, with the race scheduled to take place on Monday, November 4 at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT.

If you already get TSN through your cable provider, you'll be able to watch on TSN2 or through its TSN Go app. If you don't have cable, then you could go for TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your streaming service while overseas.

How to watch Melbourne Cup 2024 live streams in the U.K.

Racing fans in the U.K. can watch the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday, November 5 morning live at 4 a.m. GMT on Sky Sports Racing.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the race on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out the best Sky Sports deals and packages.

Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, which you can get on daily and monthly plans. And it may also be possible to stream the race at Racing.com.

If you're outside the U.K. and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Melbourne Cup 2024 schedule

Channel 9 Trophy 1,400m/ $150,000

1,400m/ $150,000 TAB Trophy 1,800m/ $175,000

1,800m/ $175,000 Schweppervescence Plate 1,000m/ $150,000

1,000m/ $150,000 The Amanda Elliott 1,400m/ $150,000

1,400m/ $150,000 Australian Heritage Cup 2,800m/ $250,000

2,800m/ $250,000 Subzero Handicap 1,400m/ $150,000

1,400m/ $150,000 MELBOURNE CUP 3200m/ $8,000,000 - 3.00 p.m.

Hong Kong Jockey Club Stakes 1,400m/ $200,000

1,400m/ $200,000 Furphy Plate 1,800m/ $175,000

1,800m/ $175,000 Maribyrnong Plate 1,000m/ $200,000

Melbourne Cup 2024 runners and riders

1 – VAUBAN (Trainer: Willie Mullins; Jockey: William Buick) 55.5kg

2. – BUCKAROO (Chris Waller; Joao Moreira) 54.5kg

3 – CIRCLE OF FIRE (Ciaron Maher, Mark Zahra) 54.5kg

4 – WARP SPEED (Noboru Takagi; Akira Sugawara) 54kg

5 – KOVALICA (Chris Waller, Damian Lane) 53.5kg

6 – SHARP ‘N’ SMART (Graeme & Deborah Rogerson, Michael Dee) 53.5kg

7 – JUST FINE (Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott; Jye McNeill) 53kg

8 – LAND LEGEND (Chris Waller; Zac Purton) 53kg

9 – ABSURDE (Willie Mullins; Kerrin McEvoy) 52.5kg

10 – ATHABASCAN (John O’Shea & Tom Charlton; Zac Lloyd) 52kg

11 – MAHRAJAAN (Shaune Ritchie & Colm Murray; Declan Bates) 52kg

12 – KNIGHT’S CHOICE (John Symons & Sheila Laxon; Robbie Dolan) 51.5kg

13 – OKITA SOUSHI (Ciaron Maher; Jamie Kah) 51kg

14 – ONESMOOTHOPERATOR (Brian Ellison; Craig Williams) 51kg

15 – MURAMASA (Trent Busuttin & Natalie Young; Tyler Schiller) 51kg

16 – ZARDOZI (James Cummings; Andrea Atzeni) 51kg

17 – VALIANT KING (Chris Waller; Craig Newitt) 50.5kg

18 – INTERPRETATION (Ciaron Maher; Teo Nugent) 50kg

19 – FANCY MAN (Annabel Neasham & Rob Archibald; Ron Stewart) 50kg

20 – SEA KING (Harry Eustace; Hollie Doyle) 50.5kg

21 – THE MAP (Dan Clarken & Oopy MacGillivray; Rachel King) 50kg

22 – MOSTLY CLOUDY (Trent Busuttin & Natalie Young; Karis Teetan) 50kg

23 – POSITIVITY (Andrew Forsman; Winona Costin) 50kg

24 – MISSION OF LOVE (John Symons & Sheila Laxon; Nikita Beriman) 50kg

FRINGE HORSES

25 – TRUST IN YOU (Bruce Wallce & Grant Cooksley; Mark Du Plessis) 50kg

26 – SAINT GEORGE (Ciaron Maher; TBC) 50kg

27 – BRAYDEN STAR (Trent Busuttin & Natalie Young; Ben Thompson) 50kg

* Subject to change before finalization.

Which horses will be expected to do well? Buckaroo will be favourite after finishing a strong second behind Duke De Sessa in the Caulfield Cup while Geelong Cup winner Onesmoothoperator is also highly rated. Last year's favourite, Vauban, finished 14th but is expected to do much better this time round. Sea King, winner of the recent Bendigo Cup, also has many admirers.

