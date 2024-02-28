Liverpool vs Southampton live stream: How to watch FA Cup fifth round online

Liverpool host Southampton on Wednesday in an FA Cup fifth-round tie that represents the Reds first outing since winning a 10th League Cup at the weekend. Can the Saints take advantage of any trophy-winning hangover and pull off the upset? You can watch FA Cup games from anywhere with a VPN.

Liverpool vs Southampton live stream, date, time, channels The Liverpool vs Southampton live stream takes place Wednesday, February 28.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 29)

• FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Jurgen Klopp was visibly emotional at his young side's efforts to defeat Chelsea on Sunday, with seven academy graduates enjoying game time owing to a number of first-team injuries. Conor Bradley and maybe even James McConnell may get the nod tonight, with Darwin Nunez, Dominic Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Mo Salah rated at 50-50. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Alisson and Curtis Jones are all injured.

If the Saints can pull off an upset at Anfield, they'll reach their third FA Cup quarter-final in the past four seasons. Having disposed of Walsall and Watford thus far, Russell Martin's side will hope to use the FA Cup to improve a recent run of three defeats in their last four league games after going 22 games unbeaten from the end of September to mid-February. Ryan Fraser, Ross Stewart and Juan Larios all absent through injury, though top scorer Adam Armstrong is likely to get a start.

Can the Saints end Klopp & Co.'s quest for four trophies? Read on as we explain all the ways to get a Liverpool vs Southampton live stream today where you are.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Southampton live stream for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. can watch Liverpool vs Southampton on ITV1 or stream it online via ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Liverpool vs Southampton live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Southampton live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs Southampton live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, the best Hulu shows such as The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Liverpool vs Southampton live stream by using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Southampton live stream on Sportsnet, which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world, including out-of-market NHL games, Premiership and Super League rugby. There's also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Liverpool vs Southampton live stream by using a VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Southampton live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including Liverpool vs Southampton. The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Southampton live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Liverpool vs Southampton live stream via Sky Sport Now. A plan costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services.