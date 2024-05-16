Fury vs Usyk live stream: How to watch boxing online, start time, full fight card, odds

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk – aka Ring of Fire – for the undisputed world heavyweight title is as monumental a fight as is possible in boxing. For the first time since Lennox Lewis in 2000 — and the only time in the four-belt era — one person will own every strap in the sport's blue riband division. This is potentially the biggest PPV fight in history — and you can watch Fury vs Usyk live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Fury vs Usyk live stream start time ► Date: Saturday, May 18, 2024

► Venue: Kingdom Arena, Saudi Arabia

► Main card: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. GMT / 2 a.m. AEST (May 19).

► Fury vs Usyk (approx.): 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m. AEST (May 19).

• U.S. — DAZN / PPV.com / ESPN+

• U.K.— DAZN / Sky Sports / TNT

• Global — DAZN

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The build-up has already turned ugly. Tyson Fury's dad John Fury risked being sent home from Saudi Arabia after he headbutted a member of Oleksandr Usyk's entourage at media event. The video has gone viral.

Unlike his father, Tyson Fury looks in better shape than ever coming into the fight. Slow, ponderous and having clearly overlooked novice challenger Francis Ngannou last time out, the 35-year-old Gypsy King 35-year-old will look to use his size and reach advantages to dominate Usyk physically and detonate some of the fierce shots that caused Deontay Wilder so many problems.

Usyk is tantalisingly close to making history as the first man to become undisputed at two different weights, having unified the cruiserweight division in 2018. The Cat has since beaten Derek Chisora and Anthony Joshua (twice) and most recently stopped Daniel Dubois last August. Will Usyk be able to live with the extra power Fury is going to bring?

The 'Fight of the Century' is nearly upon us. Here's where to watch Fury vs Usyk live streams from anywhere – in the U.S. or abroad.

Watch Fury vs Usyk live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the boxing on your regular stream?

You can still watch Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for boxing fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

It's really easy to set up and use a VPN in just three steps.

1. Choose and install your VPN. The best you can get right now is NordVPN.

2. Pick server location. So if you're overseas and want to get back to a U.S.-based stream, choose a server in the States.

3. Sit back and enjoy. Head to the streaming service showing the action and watch without being geo-blocked.

Fury vs Usyk live streams by country

How to watch the Fury vs Usyk live stream in the U.S.

Americans can watch the Fury vs Usyk live streams with a DAZN PPV. That'll set you back $69.99 but the good news is you'll get a full month's subscription to the U.S. streaming service after you watch all the action live and uninterrupted.

After that first month, a subscription to the U.S. streaming service will set you back $19.99 on a 12-month contract, $24.99 if you pay month-by-month or $224.99 if you pay up front for a year's access.

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including the leading platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs.

The Fury vs Usyk fight is also available on PPV.com for $69.99.

Fury vs Usyk is available via ESPN+ PPV, too, which requires you to get a month's subscription to ESPN+, which brings access to more boxing, MLB, NHL, golf and lacrosse from $10.99 a month (on top of the same $69.99 PPV fee).

If you're an American stuck abroad, and want to tune into the Fury vs Usyk live stream on your usual service, you'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

DAZN has been the home of some of the biggest boxing matches of the year, and this is just the tip of what they serve. If you love live sports, and particularly boxing, a DAZN subscription could be worth exploring.

You're gonna need ESPN+ PPV for Fury vs Usyk. While the big fight live stream costs $69.99 for PPV (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers can purchase an ESPN+ monthly subscription and PPV for $80.98. Your subscription will renew on a monthly basis at the monthly subscription price (currently $10.99).

How to watch Fury vs Usyk live streams in the U.K.

The Fury vs Usyk fight is considerably cheaper in the U.K., compared to the U.S..

There are three PPV options: TNT Sports Box Office, DAZN and Sky Sports Box Office.

The first option is TNT Sports Box Office, who will be showing the fight for just £24.99 and there's no need to have an existing TNT subscription to purchase the event. You'll be able to tune in via BT TV, Sky or Virgin, as well as the TNT Sports Box Office app on iOS and Android, or via Chromecast and AirPlay.

On DAZN, you'll pay £24.99, with a month's access to the streaming service thrown in for free. Existing DAZN subscribers get a small discount to the PPV price at £23.99. A subscription to DAZN's regular coverage costs as low as £9.99 per month if you got the annual commitment package, and £19.99 on the Flexible monthly pass.

It's worth also noting that DAZN subscribers in the U.K. that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here.

Fury vs Usyk is also available on Sky Sports Box Office if you prefer Andy Clarke, Matt Macklin and Johnny Nelson on the mic. The PPV cost is £24.95.

As noted above, the main card starts at 5 p.m. BST in the evening of Saturday, May 18, with the headline bout expected to start at around 11 p.m..

If you're traveling away from the U.K., and want to watch Fury vs Usyk online as usual, you'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

Boxing fans in the UK and Republic of Ireland can catch the Fury vs Usyk live stream on TNT Sports Box Office, which is BT Sport by a different name. The TNT Sports Box Office website is the place to go to watch online, but you'll be able to tune in via BT TV, Sky or Virgin, as well as the TNT Sports Box Office app on iOS and Android, or via Chromecast and AirPlay. It costs £24.99. Remember, if you're away from the U.K. and want to tune in as usual, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

DAZN has been the home of some of the biggest boxing matches of the year, and this is just the tip of what they serve. If you love live sports, and particularly boxing, a DAZN subscription could be worth exploring. A Fury vs Usyk PPV live stream costs £24.99, with a month's subscription to DAZN thrown in for free. It'll automatically renew from £19.99 a month thereafter.

You can buy the 2024 Fury vs Usyk fight for £24.95 via Sky Sports Box Office.Watch either via your Sky account, or you can watch on your computer, mobile, tablet and various TV streamers. Remember to grab a VPN if you're going to abroad when the PPV main even is on.

How to watch Fury vs Usyk live streams in Canada

It's a similar picture for our friends in the Great White North, where DAZN is showing the Fury vs Usyk fight in Canada for a PPV fee of $69.99. Again, for that price, you get a month's subscription to the streaming service included.

After that month, DAZN costs at CA$29.99 per month, or CA$199.99 if you buy a year upfront. DAZN in Canada has the rights to plenty of other sports, too, including Champions League, Europa League and Bundesliga football among much more.

Your other option to buy the Fury vs Usyk PPV from PPV.com. That also costs $69.99.

Away from Canada right now? You'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Fury vs Usyk live streams in Australia

Let's not forget about boxing fans Down Under, too. The Fury vs Usyk live stream, which will also include Aussie cruiserweight Jai Opetaia fighting for the world title on the undercard, follows the lead of other countries around the world in that it is also via DAZN.

In Australia the PPV fee comes in at AU$34.99, again with a full month's access included for non-subscribers to catch all the action.

Traveling away from Australia at the minute? You'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Fury vs Usyk live streams in New Zealand

For New Zealand boxing fans wanting to catch the Fury vs Usyk fight, it's DAZN again, with a PPV cost of NZ$34.99, with non-subscribers getting a month's access to the streaming service as part of that fee.

For the Kiwis, a monthly subscription to the streaming service costs NZ$14.99.

Remember, if you're away from NZ at the minute, you'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Fury vs Usyk live streams in ROW

For more or less every other country around the world (up to 200 of them, in fact) it's DAZN again for a Fury vs Usyk live stream, with the vast majority of non-subscribers getting a month's access to the streaming service as part of that fee.

PPV fees vary from country to country, so check out DAZN's list of what it costs, where.

Remember, if you're away from home at the minute, you'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

Fury vs Usyk tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Nationality U.K. Ukrainian Date of birth August 12th, 1988 January 17th, 1987 Height 6' 9" 6' 3" Reach 85" 78" Total fights 35 21 Record 34-0-1 (24 KOs) 21-0 (14 KOs)

Fury vs Usyk fight card

Who is on the Fury-Usyk card? You may have to part with a tasty wedge of your hard-earned cash to watch a Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk live stream, but there's plenty more than that mouthwatering main event to enjoy for your money. Indeed, there are two other world title fights in addition to the big one. Firstly, it's Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis for the vacant IBF cruiserweight world title, a contest between of the division's biggest names. The other scrap for gold sees Joe Cordina defend his IBF super featherweight world title against Anthony Cacace. There are more up-and-coming names on a stacked undercard, with Sergey Kovalev, Isaac Lowe, Mark Chamberlain (rarely in a bad fight), Moses Itauma and Frank Sanchez all in action.

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: For the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight titles

Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis; For the vacant IBF cruiserweight title

Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace; For the Cordina's IBF super featherweight title

Frank Sanchez vs. Agit Kabayel; Heavyweight

Moses Itauma vs. Ilija Mezencev; Heavyweight

Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Wahab; Lightweight

Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirawn Safar; Light heavyweight

Daniel Lapin vs. Octavio Pudivtr; Light heavyweight

David Nyika vs. Michael Seitz; Cruiserweight

Isaac Lowe vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi; Featherweight

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk odds

Unsurprisingly, the bookies have Fury vs Usyk as an incredibly even contest. Fury is a marginal favorite to win with DraftKings Sportsbook showing him at -120. Usyk is +100 to win.