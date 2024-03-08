Crystal Palace vs Luton Town live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

This head-to-head clash between Crystal Palace and Luton Town promises to be a close affair — and you can watch this much-anticipated Premier League clash from anywhere with a VPN .

Crystal Palace vs Luton Town live stream, Date, Time, Channels Crystal Palace vs Luton Town live streams will be available on Saturday, March 9.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 10)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Crystal Palace were off to a great start with new manager Oliver Glasner – right up until last week when they were defeated 3-1 by Tottenham. Now in 14th place, The Eagles are in no man’s land with eleven matches left. That said, Palace are now six home games unbeaten in a row at home and fans will be hoping star players Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise can link up once again to secure three points.

Luton Town's chances of staying up took a hit a couple of weeks ago when Everton‘s 10-point deduction for breaching Premier League rules was reduced to six on appeal. This won’t mean Hatters boss Rob Edwards will give up though, especially because last time round they managed to scrape a win against Palace. Can they repeat this again but away from home?

You’ll want to catch a Crystal Palace vs Luton Town live stream, and we’ve got all the details you need down below. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Luton Town from anywhere

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Luton Town live stream wherever you are

Crystal Palace vs Luton Town live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Crystal Palace vs Luton Town live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Luton Town in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Luton Town live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Crystal Palace vs Luton Town live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Crystal Palace vs Luton Town live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

Can you watch Crystal Palace vs Luton Town in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can you watch the Crystal Palace vs Luton Town live stream in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Crystal Palace vs Luton Town live stream in the U.K. That's because the match takes place during the long-standing Saturday afternoon 3p.m. blackout, when no games are shown on live TV in order to protect attendances at stadiums around England.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches across the season.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Luton Town in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Luton Town live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Crystal Palace vs Luton Town live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Luton Town in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Luton Town live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Crystal Palace vs Luton Town game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Luton Town in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Luton Town live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Crystal Palace vs Luton Town live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.