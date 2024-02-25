Coventry vs Maidstone United live stream: How to watch FA Cup fifth round online

Coventry City host Maidstone United in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday, with the non-leaguers seeking to become the first sixth-tier side to reach the quarter-finals in the famous tournament's 153-year history. Can the Stones do it again? You can watch FA Cup games from anywhere with a VPN.

Coventry vs Maidstone United live stream, date, time, channels The Coventry vs Maidstone United live stream takes place on Monday, February 26.

► Time 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 6:45 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 27)

• FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere

Coventry were a penalty shootout away from playing Premier League football this season, missing out to Luton Town from 12 yards last May, and though the Sky Blues started 2023/24 slowly they're back within striking distance of the play-offs again. Mark Robins' side have lost just twice in the Championship since early November with US international Haji Wright finding form at just the right time. Can the 1987 winners reach their first FA Cup quarter-final in 15 years?

Maidstone United's 2023/24 FA Cup campaign began seven games and five months ago in September's second qualifying round against Steyning Town, a run in which George Elokobi's men have knocked out Winchester, Torquay, Chesham, Barrow, Stevenage and Ipswich, the latter in contention for automatic promotion from the Championship. Not since Blyth Spartans in 1978 have a team from so far down the pyramid reached this stage of the FA Cup – 4,800 Stones fans will travel to the Midlands to witness history as the first sixth-tier side in 153 years to reach the last eight.

You'll want to tune in to see if the Stones can do it, so read on as we explain all the ways to get a Coventry vs Maidstone United live stream where you are.

How to watch the Coventry vs Maidstone United live stream for FREE in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. can watch Coventry vs Maidstone United on ITV or stream it online via ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Coventry vs Maidstone live stream.

How to watch the Coventry vs Maidstone United live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Coventry vs Maidstone United live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, the best Hulu shows such as The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

How to watch Coventry vs Maidstone in Canada

Canadians can watch the Coventry vs Maidstone United live stream on Sportsnet, which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world, including out-of-market NHL games, Premiership and Super League rugby. There's also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

How to watch the Coventry vs Maidstone United live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including Coventry vs Maidstone. The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

How to watch the Coventry vs Maidstone United live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Coventry vs Maidstone live stream via Sky Sport Now. A plan costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

