AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream: How to watch Serie A game online

The AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream in Serie A couldn't have more riding on it. The Derby della Madonnina is always one of Italy's spiciest games but if the Nerazzurri emerge victorious, Simone Inzaghi's in-form side will wrap up the Scudetto against their city rivals — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream, Date, Time, Channels AC Milan vs Inter Milan live streams are available on Monday, April 22.

► Time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 a.m. AEST (Apr. 23)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus (free trial)

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• AUS — beIN Sports (free trial)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

AC Milan could scarcely have more motivation for picking up a win. The Rossoneri lost 5-1 in the reverse fixture back in September and want revenge not only for that aberration but also to ensure their city and stadium rivals have to wait another week before winning a 20th Scudetto. Stefano Pioli's side are 14 points behind Inter in second place in Serie A but have lost just once in the league since mid-December in their attempts to keep pace with their pace-setting opponents. Olivier Giroud is again their top scorer, with winger Rafael Leao enjoying another productive campaign.

Inter's unbeaten record in Serie A stretches back even further. The Nerazzurri haven't lost since the end of September, a scarcely credible defensive record of 17 league goals conceded in 32 outings testament to both Inzaghi's coaching, and the solidity of goalkeeper Yann Sommer and experienced centre-back linchpin Francesco Acerbi. Lautaro Martínez has 23 league goals this season, with Marcus Thuram also shining in his maiden campaign in Italy. Another three points means Inter win their 20th Scudetto, earning them a second star above their badge.

This has all the makings of an absolute classic and we’ve all the details you need to watch an AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream from anywhere further down this article.

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan from anywhere

AC Milan vs Inter Milan live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is NordVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

Watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch an AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used the streamer before.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch an AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault.

Watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan in the U.K.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) hosts the AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream in the U.K. and is the exclusive home of Serie A in the country.

You can get TNT Sports by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch an AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan in Canada

Canadians can watch an AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream on Fubo, the home of Serie A soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in the Premier League, Ligue 1 and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.

Watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan in Australia

Soccer fans in Australia can watch the Serie A, including AC Milan vs Inter Milan, on beIN Sports.

To access beIN Sports you will have to pay $15.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. You can also use the beIN Sports Connect app to stream Serie A in 2023/24.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.