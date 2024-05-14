Watch 4 Jours de Dunkerque 2024: live stream cycling online

Run over six days, yes, six days, the 4 Jours de Dunkerque (4 days of Dunkirk) will see the riders battle around the varied terrain of North-East France in the 68th incarnation of this classic race.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the 4 Jours de Dunkerque 2024 live streams from anywhere.

4 Jours de Dunkerque 2024 live streams: TV schedule, dates 4 Jours de Dunkerque 2024 live streams take place between Tuesday, May 14 and Sunday, May 19. Start times vary.

• U.S. — Watch on FloBikes / Max

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN

With no mountains but plenty of climbing, especially in the early stages, this race is more suited to the 'classic' type of rider, i.e. those who can power over short hills and pack a good sprint at the end.

The six tough stages offer a variety of challenges from the first two very lumpy days to the cobbles on stage four then the multiple vicious inclines of stage five, the Queen stage.

Key riders to look out for from the big World Tour teams will be Kasper Asgreen (Soudal Quick-Step), Sam Bennett (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team), John Degenkolb (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL), Pascal Ackermann (Israel-Premier Tech) and Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) but there are are also a host of smaller teams here to shake things up.

Teams like TdT-Unibet, Van Rysel-Roubaix and the British development team Trinity Racing will all be keen to mix it with the likes of Cofidis and FDJ and show what they are made off.

4 Jours de Dunkerque 2024 live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your usual subscription?

How to watch 2024 4 Jours de Dunkerque live streams in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 4 Jours de Dunkerque on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

An even cheaper alternative for this year is HBO's streaming service Max with its B/R Sports Add-On. It starts at $19.98/month with ads and includes plenty of sports including over 300 cycling races.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore VPN options.

How to watch 4 Jours de Dunkerque 2024 live streams in the U.K.

Live coverage of the 2024 4 Jours de Dunkerque will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £29.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, you can use a VPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch 4 Jours de Dunkerque live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 4 Jours de Dunkerque on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use a VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

4 Jours de Dunkerque 2024 route

Stage one takes the riders on a 173km journey from Dunkirk to Le Touquet where it will finish with three laps of a 10.4km circuit. The hilly route takes in four significant climbs, Le Ventus d’Alembon (Km 51), Preures (Km 102), Escrange (Km 108.9) and Bezinghem (Km 110,6) so it’s a far from flat route until the final 40km.

Stage two has event more small hills as it travels south on the 184km between Wimereux and Abbeville. Although by no definition mountains the five key climbs of Huplandre (Km 25,3), Le Haut Pichot (Km 45,3), Frencq (Km 52.5), Quesnoy Le Montant (Km 130.1) and finally Moyenneville (km 141,2) should be decisive in deciding the outcome of the day.

After two lumpy days stage three is a true sprint day from Saint-Laurent-Blangy to Bouchain so expect all breaks to be controlled and a mass gallop at the end.

Stage four is even flatter than stage three with just 611m elevation gained over 171km so is likely to be another sprint stage. The final part of the stage is run over four 22km laps which each include a small climb and two sectors of cobbles.

Stage five is the Queen stage and it is Brutal. The 179km route from Argues to Cassel climbs 2,606m and culminates in 8 laps of the small finishing circuit. On each of these eight laps the riders must tackle multiple short sharp climbs which means it will be a real war of attrition.

The race finishes with stage 6 an almost pan flat journey to and from Dunkirk and a third chance for the sprinter to shine.

Stage 1| Tuesday May 14 | Dunkerque > Le Touquet, 173km

Stage 2 | Wednesday May 15 | Wimereux > Abbeville, 184km

Stage 3 | Thursday May 16 | Saint-Laurent-Blangy > Bouchain, 165km

Stage 4 | Friday May 17 | Mazingarbe > Pont-à-Marcq, 171km

Stage 5 | Saturday May 18 | Arques > Cassel, 179km

Stage 6 | Sunday May 19 | Loon-Plage > Dunkerque, 176km