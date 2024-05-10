PGA Championship live stream 2024: How to watch online from anywhere

The second major of the year gets underway on Thursday, May 16 at Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky, as defending champion Brooks Kopeka looks to win the tournament for the fourth time. Read on and we’ll show you how to watch PGA Championship live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

2024 PGA Championship live stream ► Dates: May 16–19, 2024

► Venue: Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Kentucky

► Time: 12 p.m. BST / 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT / 9 p.m. AEDT

• U.S. — ESPN via Sling TV / CBS

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• AUS — Kayo Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Scottie Scheffler arrives in Kentucky as the overwhelming favorite and for good reason. The world number one has started the year in sensational fashion, claiming victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Player’s Championship, the RBC Heritage and of course the Masters at Augusta National.

The 27-year-old is certainly the form player but there are plenty of contenders for the crown at the PGA Championship. Keopka recently won an LIV Golf League event in Singapore and has previously won this event on three occasions, including last year at Oak Hill Country Club when he finished two shots clear of Scheffler and Viktor Hovland.

Rory McIlroy is a former champion at Valhalla, claiming a one-shot victory the last time the tournament was held there in 2014, while 15-time major winner Tiger Woods continues his return to competitive action as he seeks to win the event for a record fifth time.

Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith will also be looking to add to their major hauls, while the likes of Xander Schauffele, Max Homa and Ryder Cup star Ludvig Åberg are all looking to make the PGA Championship their maiden major title.

With a stacked field and scoring tending to be low at Valhalla, it should be a hugely entertaining four days of play. You won’t want to miss any of the action so here’s how to watch the 2024 PGA Championship online and from anywhere.

Watch 2024 PGA Championship live streams from abroad

PGA Championship live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the golf live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is NordVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

How to watch PGA Championship 2024 live streams in the U.S. online and without cable

In the U.S., TV coverage of the 2024 PGA Championship is split between ESPN and CBS.

The main live coverage on all four days of the tournament is on ESPN and its streaming service ESPN+. CBS will also be showing the action on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. ET.

If you fancy a cable-free service, Sling TV carries ESPN while Fubo carries both CBS and ESPN. Use to VPN if you are traveling outside the States and find yourself geo-blocked.

Sling TV offers live TV packages that let you watch live golf, MLB, basketball, soccer and more. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Sling Orange with ESPN at half-price. That's as low as $20 per month and you can cancel at any time. Perfect for watching the PGA Championship.

If you love sports, you'll want to check out Fubo . It's got a 7-day free trial, so you don't need to pay up front, and features dozens of channels including CBS, ESPN and the Golf Channel.

How to watch the PGA Championship 2024 live streams in the U.K.

All four days of the PGA Championship 2024 will be shown live on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Golf channel in the UK. Coverage starts at 1 p.m. BST on Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. BST on Saturday and Sunday. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the golf on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Where to watch PGA Championship 2024 live streams in Canada

If you're in Canada and want to know how to watch the PGA Championship, you'll find the action on TSN+. A monthly subscription costs from $8, a three-month one from $12 and an annual one from $80. As well as the golf you can watch NFL, CFL, NBA, Formula 1 and tennis.

How to watch the PGA Championship 2024 live streams in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch the 2024 PGA Championship on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports, where price plans start at a super affordable AU$25 a month after a FREE Kayo Sports trial.

If you're outside of Australia and want to access your home service to watch all of the action unfold, you can still follow the PGA Championships by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

2024 PGA Championship TV schedule

Here's the television broadcast schedule for the 2024 PGA Championship golf tournament in the U.S. All times Eastern Daylight Time.

Round 1: Thursday, May 16 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ESPN and ESPN+)

Round 2: Friday, May 17 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ESPN and ESPN+)

Round 3: Saturday, May 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ESPN and ESPN+) then 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS)

Round 4: Sunday, May 19 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ESPN and ESPN+) then 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS)