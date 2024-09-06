Ireland vs England live stream: How to watch UEFA Nations League game online
Ireland take on England in UEFA Nations League
The Ireland vs England live stream is a UEFA Nations League match-up steeped in history with both sides eager to secure the bragging rights — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!
The Ireland vs England live stream takes place Saturday, September 7.
• Time: 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEST (Sept. 8)
• WATCH FREE — ITVX (U.K.)
• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
Ireland did not qualify for Euro 2024 and had to watch the tournament unfold from the sidelines. At least they were comforted by a last-minute Troy Parrott winner against Hungary in a June friendly though the following 3-0 defeat to Portugal was a lot less enjoyable for The Boys in Green. They come into this Nations League match looking for their first win over England since 1988, but the Irish have managed six draws since then and just one defeat.
Meanwhile, England are still hurting from their failure to win in the Euro 2024 final. The Three Lions came close, but the superior Spanish side clinched the trophy. After relegation to UEFA Nations League B, they are expected to easily top this group, but Ireland will be eager to prevent their campaign getting off to a winning start.
The last time these sides met was in November 2020, and England ran out 3-0 winners. Can The Three Lions do the same again? Or will the Irish get a famous victory over their sporting rivals? Watch the Ireland vs England live stream to find out, here’s all the details you need.
If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single minute of this UEFA Nations League game without spending a penny. That's because Ireland vs England will be broadcast and streamed for FREE.
The full game will be televised via ITV 1 with an online stream available on ITVX so you can watch every single dramatic moment without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee.
But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Ireland vs England live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.
Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service is NordVPN.
Watch Ireland vs England from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching an Ireland vs England livestream as you usually would
You can still watch all the soccer live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Our favorite is NordVPN.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch Ireland vs England live online.
How to watch Ireland vs England in the U.S.
Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Ireland vs England on FOX Sports 1 or the Fox Sports website with a valid login. FS1 may be included in your cable package.
If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $45 per month with a discounted first month. It comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling) and FS1.
Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $79 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX and FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.
If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Ireland vs England live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
How to watch Ireland vs England in the U.K.
Football fans in the U.K. will have no trouble watching the Ireland vs England live stream as it's being shown on ITV 1 and ITVX.
All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
How to watch Ireland vs England in Australia
Aussies can watch an Ireland vs England live stream on Optus Sport, which can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast, Fire TV, Apple TV and Fetch TV.
Optus Sport currently costs $24.99 AUD per month. Or, an Annual Pass is also available for $229 AUD/year, if you want to sports action for a whole year.
Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.
