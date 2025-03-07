India vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy final

Don't miss a moment of the action as the Black Caps face off against the two-time champions in Dubai

Rohit Sharma of India plays a shot during an ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai in February 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Alex Davidson-ICC)
After 12 group stage matches and two semi-finals, we’ve reached the climax of the ICC Champions Trophy as India take on New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates — and you can watch live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

India vs New Zealand live streams: TV schedule, dates

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final airs on Sunday, March 9.
► FREE — Tamasha / PTV Sports (Pakistan)
U.S. — Willow TV via Sling TV
► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Champions in 2002 and 2013, India have cruised into the final as they seek to become the first team to win the ICC Champions Trophy three times. Expertly led by captain Rohit Sharma, they won all three group games before securing a four-wicket victory over Australia in the semi-finals.

Virat Kohli was the star in that clash, with his typically composed 84 proving crucial as India chased down Australia’s target of 265 with 11 balls to spare. The legendary batsman has amassed 261 runs in the tournament and will be a prized wicket in the final.

New Zealand were equally impressive in their semi-final as the secured a thumping 50-run victory over South Africa. Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson both scored centuries, while Matt Henry grabbed two wickets to take his total to 10 for the tournament.

Henry has been superb throughout the competition and returned impressive figures of 5-42 against India in the group stage. However, that was not enough to secure the victory as India eased to a 44-run win.

Will India once again get the better of the Black Caps? Or will captain Mitchell Santner lead his team to victory? Tune in to find out and read on for details on how to watch India vs New Zealand live streams from anywhere in the world, and potentially for free.

How to watch India vs New Zealand live streams for free

There are free TV broadcasts in Pakistan thanks to PTV and Ten Sports. That means you can also pick up free Champions Trophy final live streams on the following websites:

Tamasha — Pakistan

PTV Sports — Pakistan

Abroad? Use this VPN to unblock your local stream. See below.

How to watch India vs New Zealand from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket on your usual subscription?

You can still watch live ICC Champions Trophy final streams thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software enables your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

So, it's ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming site or app and watch an India vs New Zealand live stream as if you were back at home.

How to watch India vs New Zealand in the U.S. without cable

US flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing 2025 ICC Champions Trophy live streams, including India vs New Zealand, in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more, or as a standalone service.

Alternatively, you can get it through Sling TV, as part of a special package for a similar price.

only $10 per month or $50 for six months

You don't need to subscribe to a full Sling TV plan in order to watch cricket from Willow. Instead, you can sign up to its Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, which includes Willow amongst its Indian-focused channels. Prices start from only $10 per month or $50 for six months.

How to watch India vs New Zealand in Canada

Canadian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Just like south of the border, the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand will be shown on Willow in Canada. Check your cable provider to see if it's available, or subscribe to the service's own streaming platform for $8.99/month or $79.99/year.

Traveling abroad? Try using a VPN to unlock your home subscription services – we recommend NordVPN.

How to watch India vs New Zealand in the U.K.

British flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports is the exclusive place to watch 2025 Champions Trophy matches, including India vs New Zealand, in the U.K. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? You could consider a more flexible Now Sports Membership. Day passes cost £14.99, or a rolling monthly subscription is £34.99.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the U.K, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch India vs New Zealand in Australia

Australia flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will find ICC Champions Trophy live streams, including India vs New Zealand, on Amazon Prime Video.

Prime subscriptions start at $9.99/month, with savings if you sign up for the year. You can also pay more to get rid of the ads. If you're a new user, you can also sign up for a 30-day FREE trial.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch India vs New Zealand in New Zealand

New Zealand flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access Champions Trophy live streams via Sky Sport Now. This costs $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Those looking to watch India vs New Zealand live on TV can use Sky Sport.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using a reputable VPN service, such as NordVPN.

How to watch India vs New Zealand in India

A segment of the Indian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fans in India can watch the ICC Champions Trophy final on the Star Sports Network and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Monthly subscriptions to Disney Plus Hotstar start from as little as Rs. 199.

Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action safely.

Adrian Back
Adrian Back

Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a wide range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo and FourFourTwo. Having covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open to the London Olympics and F1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains soccer – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.

