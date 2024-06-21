Barbarians vs Fiji live stream: How to watch Killik Cup 2024 online

International rugby returns with a bang, as Twickenham plays host to what's sure to be a full-throttle clash between the Barbarians and Fiji. The BaaBaas have won three Killik Cup games in a row, but the last team to beat them in this competition? That would be the Flying Fijians, for whom the Cabbage Patch has come to resemble a second home.

Barbarians vs Fiji live streams: TV schedule, dates The Barbarians vs Fiji live stream takes place on Saturday, June 22.

► Time: 12:15 p.m. ET / 9:15 a.m. PT / 5:15 p.m. BST / 2:15 am AEST (Jun. 23).

• U.S. — FloRugby

• U.K. — Sky / Now

• AUS — Stan Sport

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Mick Byrne's also men tasted victory here on their most recent visit, last August. It was their first ever win over England, and it preceded a superb showing at the World Cup which saw them reach the quarter-finals for the first time in 16 years and become everyone's second team.

Their run-heavy approach, spearheaded by Waisea Nayacalevu, Semi Radradra and Levani Botia, always serves up thrills, and sixth-time Barbarians coach Robbie Deans has insisted that he intends to fight fire with fire.

It's a bucket-list moment for All Blacks legend Sam Whitelock, who officially hung up his boots last weekend, but will dust himself down one final time for his Barbarians debut.

Read on as we explain how to watch Barbarians vs Fiji live streams from anywhere.

How to watch Barbarians vs Fiji from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch Barbarians vs Fiji live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN in the sale

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN — as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your usual location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream — head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were back at home.

Watch Barbarians vs Fiji in the U.S.

Rugby fans based in the U.S. can watch Barbarians vs Fiji on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby.

A monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150.

That also gives you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be streamed on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you already subscribe to FloRugby but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Barbarians vs Fiji live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Barbarians vs Fiji in the U.K.

The Barbarians vs Fiji game is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Action channel in the U.K.. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the Killik Cup game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch a Barbarians vs Fiji live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Barbarians vs Fiji in Australia

Aussies can watch Barbarians vs Fiji live streams on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.