State of the Union Address live stream 2024: How to watch online from anywhere

The State of the Union Address stands to be the most-watched speech Joe Biden will deliver all year. SOTU provides the sitting president with an opportunity to sway the electorate, something that's traditionally done with a rundown of the administration's major accomplishments and vision of the future. However, the overwhelming topic of interest at this edition is Biden's mental faculties.

CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, ABC, NBC and CBS are showing the 2024 State of the Union Address live. CNN, Fox News and MSNBC will also provide in-depth analysis — and viewers abroad can watch their preferred coverage from anywhere with a VPN.

State of the Union Address live streams 2024 ► Date: Thursday, March 7 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

A series of high-profile blunders have raised serious doubts about the proficiency of a man who will turn 82 shortly after the 2024 presidential election for a further four years in office. His likely opponent in said election, Donald Trump, will be 78 in June and has made numerous gaffes himself, but it's Biden who's under the microscope on Thursday.

The state of the economy, reproductive rights and the war between Ukraine and Russia are expected to form the backbone of his speech, though the administration had been banking on Biden reining in Israel’s military operations in Gaza, where more than 30,000 civilians have died. That has not materialized.

He excelled at last year's State of the Union Address by taking on his Republican hecklers, but given the context, it's a high-wire act that could backfire spectacularly if it went wrong.

Sling TV : Both the Orange and Blue packages offer CNN, while Blue also has ABC, NBC and Fox News. Sling Blue also comes with a free month of News Extra (usually $6/month), which features 10 more channels including News Nation and BBC World News. Either way, you can sign up now and get 50% off your first month of Sling.

As an occasion of enormous national interest, news channels are running around-the-clock State of the Union Address coverage, including CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, while major broadcasters like ABC, NBC and CBS are also showing SOTU 2024 live.

If you've cut the cord, don't worry about missing out on your preferred coverage. You can watch these channels on a cable TV alternative, such as our favorites Sling and Fubo.

Sling carries CNN on all of its plans, while CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, ABC and NBC are available through Sling Blue, though ABC is only available in select locations. Fubo offers all of the channels listed above.

They're also available on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

You can watch your local CBS station's live feed with Paramount Plus with Showtime ($11.99/month) too.

The 2024 State of the Union Address is also being live-streamed for free on The White House YouTube channel, though this will be a bare-bones affair with no commentary.

Currently off traveling in a country where your favorite news channel isn’t available? With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can continue to access your preferred coverage online no matter where in the world you are.

We've evaluated many options, and for us the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Sling TV and stream live State of the Union Address 2024 coverage online.