$2 Paramount Plus deal is still live this Cyber Monday — claim it before its gone

Need a break from hunting for deals this Cyber Monday? Well, if you're looking to take a breather and stream some great movies or shows, this Cyber Monday Paramount Plus deal lets you do just that and saves you money.

As streaming services have continued to hike subscription fees, it's important not to overlook the best streaming service deals this holiday season. While you might be focused on shopping for tech, toys, or gifts right now, there are still great savings to be made on many of the best streaming services on the market.

For a limited time only, subscribers can grab either the Paramount Plus Essential plan or the Paramount Plus with Showtime plans for just $2.99 a month, for your first two months.

Paramount Plus with Showtime (2 months): was $12.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ The Paramount Plus with Showtime plan is the streamer's premium offering. Not only does it allow viewers to enjoy ad-free viewing on Paramount Plus (excluding live TV), it also opens up access to a range of exclusives from the Showtime network, including "The Curse", "Yellowjackets", and the upcoming "Dexter" prequel series, to name but a few.

Use code: BF-ADFREE

If you've been trying to decide whether to dive into all the best Paramount Plus shows and movies, now's the perfect time. Paramount Plus launched the deal for Black Friday weekend, but if you haven't claimed it yet, you've not got long; it ends on December 4.

Aside from being easy to access and a decent saving, this Paramount Plus deal is open to both new and returning customers; even if you canceled you took a break from Paramount Plus in the past, you can dive right back into your fave shows at a rock-bottom price right now.

While it's not quite made our list of the best streaming services, Tom's Guide is pretty happy with what Paramount Plus has to offer. We gave it four stars in our Paramount Plus review, and feel like the streamer's been steadily improving since launch.

Paramount Plus is home to everything from amazing "Star Trek" series to family favorites like "SpongeBob Squarepants" and "Knuckles", great dramas like the "Yellowstone" spinoffs, "1883" and "1923" and popular originals like "Special Ops: Lioness" and "Tulsa King", plus the "Frasier" reboot and much more. Throw in original and exclusive movies, and there's loads of great stuff in store for would-be streamers.

Want my advice? If you're planning on making use of the Paramount Plus Cyber Monday deal, skip the Essential plan and go straight for Paramount Plus with Showtime. Since either plan is on offer for $2.99/month for the two-month period, why opt for the ad-supported plan? Make the most of the promotional period by removing ads wherever possible and opening up everything on the platform for yourself: it's a no-brainer.

How to claim the Paramount Plus Cyber Monday deal

Picking up the Paramount Plus Cyber Monday deal couldn't be much easier. All you need to do is head over to the Paramount Plus website and find the "Get Started" button on the homepage.

There, you can sign up for an account, pick which plan you'd prefer. During checkout, input the relevant promo code (either BF-ESS fo Essential or BF-ADFREE for the Showtime plan) and click Apply to add that discount.

Complete the purchase process by entering your payment details to confirm your subscription. Once you've received a confirmation email, you're ready to get streaming!

New subscribers can also sign up for a 7-day Paramount Plus free trial to try the service out without spending a dime. After that trial's up, the discounted rate will apply for two months; once that promotional period's over, your membership will be renewed at full price for your chosen tier.