How to watch ‘Shardlake' online: stream the C. J. Sansom historical mystery from anywhere

The first ever TV adaptation of C. J. Samson’s acclaimed "Shardlake" novels, starring Arthur Hughes as Tudor detective Matthew Shardlake, drops on Hulu from May 1. The four-part mini series centers around a gruesome murder at a monastery.

Out of the country when "Shardlake" season 1 debuts?

'Shardlake’ streaming details The "Shardlake" box set arrives on Hulu from Wednesday, May 1 in the U.S., and on Disney Plus internationally.

U.S. — Watch on Hulu

U.K., CAN, AUS — Watch on Disney Plus

Based on “Dissolution,” the first entry in Samson’s “Shardlake” saga, this brooding series introduces us to the hunchbacked-lawyer-turned-detective, who finds himself hired by Thomas Cromwell (Sean Bean) to solve a shocking murder.

Against the historic backdrop of Henry VIII’s dissolution of the monasteries, the commissioner dispatched to St Donatus the Ascendent has been found dead – beheaded! It’s imperative that Shardlake, aided by Cromwell’s loyal henchman Jack (Anthony Boyle), expose the culprit and finish the commissioner’s job.

Adapted by Stephen Butchard (“The Last Kingdom”) and directed by Justin Chadwick (“The Other Boleyn Girl”), “Shardlake” promises to be a slam-dunk for murder-mystery fans. Not only does it boast an incredible cast, including “Game of Thrones” alumni Sean Bean as the ill-fated Cromwell and Paul Kaye as Brother Jerome, but it’s vividly evocative of the period.

Excited for the arrival of this thrilling murder-mystery series? Here's how to watch "Shardlake" online from wherever you are.

How to watch 'Shardlake' online in the U.S.

You can watch "Shardlake" online exclusively on Hulu in the U.S.. All four episodes will be available to stream from Wednesday, May 1.

A basic subscription to the streaming service costs $7.99 per month, or $17.99 per month ad-free.

You can also get Hulu via the Disney Bundle, which provides access to both Hulu and Disney Plus for just $9.99 per month.

Watch 'Shardlake' online from anywhere

Currently traveling outside of the U.S. and blocked from watching "Shardlake" on Hulu?

How to watch 'Shardlake' in Canada

Canadians can watch "Shardlake" online the same time as their U.S. neighbors, with all four episodes available on Disney Plus from Wednesday, May 1.

There are a number of membership options available. The Disney Plus price begins at CA$7.99 for the Standard with Ads option.

How to watch 'Shardlake' online in the U.K.

You can watch "Shardlake" on Disney Plus in the U.K. from Wednesday, May 1. And plans begin from as little as £4.99.

How to watch 'Shardlake' in Australia

Aussie viewers will need a subscription to Disney Plus to watch "Shardlake" online. If you've got one, then you can watch every single episode from Wednesday, May 1.

There are two plans available Down Under. Disney Plus Standard is AU$13.99 a month. Alternatively, Disney Plus Premium costs AU$17.99 per year.

‘Shardlake’ cast

Arthur Hughes as Matthew Shardlake

Sean Bean as Thomas Cromwell

Anthony Boyle as Jack Barak

Babou Ceesay as Abbot Fabian

Paul Kaye as Brother Jerome

Ruby Ashbourne Serkis as Alice

Matthew Steer as Goodhap

Brian Vernel as Brother Mortimus

Peter Firth as Norfolk

Irfan Shamji as Brother Guy

David Pearse as Brother Edwig

Miles Barrow as Brother Gabriel

Mike Noble as Bugge

Kimberley Nixon as Joan

How many episodes of ‘Shardlake’ will there be? The historical whodunnit consists of four episodes in total, all of which are available to stream from Wednesday, May 1.