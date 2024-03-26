How to watch ‘Next Goal Wins’ online: stream Taika Waititi comedy movie free from anywhere

Directed by Taika Waititi, “Next Goal Wins” recounts the American Samoa soccer team's unlikely attempt to qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Michael Fassbender leads an all-star cast in this crowd-pleasing comedy, which is streaming now on Hulu in the U.S.. Abroad? Below, we explain how to watch "Next Goal Wins" from anywhere with a VPN.

'Next Goal Wins’ streaming details "Next Goal Wins" is streaming on Hulu in the U.S. now. It arrives on Disney Plus in the UK / Australia from March 27, 2024.

Based on the acclaimed documentary, “Next Goal Wins” recaps American Samoa’s defeat to Australia in 2001, when they were thrashed by a record breaking 31–0 and internationally humiliated.

Jump ahead to 2014, and they’re still absolutely awful. So team manager Tavita (Oscar Knightly) demotes meek coach Ace (David Fane) and starts looking for an off-island replacement. The volatile, recently fired Rongen accepts the position. Now all Tavita needs him to do is get this ragtag bunch into shape and help them score a single, solitary goal.

Like these loveable losers, viewers don’t need to know about 'the beautiful game' to enjoy "Next Goal Wins." It’s less about the sport than the importance of culture and community, packed with all the quirky humor you’d expect from Taika Waititi (Our Flag Means Death).

Funny, likeable, and uplifting, read our guide below for how to watch “Next Goal Wins” online now.

How to watch 'Next Goal Wins' online in the U.S.

Hulu scored exclusive rights to “Next Goal Wins” in the U.S., and the feelgood comedy is streaming now.

A subscription to Hulu costs $7.99 per month basic or $17.99 per month ad-free. But new members can try the platform’s 30-day free trial first.

You can also get Hulu via the Disney Bundle, which provides access to both Hulu and Disney Plus for just $9.99 per month. You can pay more to go ad-free, while sports fans can add ESPN Plus to the mix for $14.99 per month.

Watch 'Next Goal Wins' from anywhere

Away from the U.S. at the moment and blocked from watching "Next Goal Wins" on Hulu?

You can still watch the crowd-pleasing comedy from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. So it’s ideal for viewers currently traveling outside of their home country. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

How to watch ‘Next Goal Wins’ in Canada

“Next Goal Wins” arrived on Disney Plus on February 15, simultaneous with its U.S. streaming debut.

There are a number of membership options available. The Disney Plus price begins at CA$7.99 for the Standard with Ads option. But, if you’re happy to pay a little more, you can go ad-free with both the Standard and Premium plans. Plus, you can cancel your membership at any time.

How to watch ‘Next Goal Wins’ in the U.K.

"Next Goal Wins" arrives on Disney Plus in the U.K. from Wednesday, March 27 – just in time for the Easter holidays!

Plans start from as little as £4.99. Of course, subscribers have the option of upgrading to the ad-free Standard plan at £7.99 a month, or the £10.99 Premium option.

Currently traveling outside the U.S.? With a VPN you can connect to your usual streaming platforms from anywhere, meaning there’s no need to sign-up for a separate service.

How to watch ‘Next Goal Wins’ in Australia

Aussies will also be able to watch “Next Goal Wins” on Disney Plus from Wednesday, March 27. There are two plans available. Disney Plus Standard is AU$13.99 a month ($139.99 a year), or Disney Plus Premium for AU$17.99 (or AU$179.99 per year) and provides a greater number of streams, and improved video quality.

Away from home? Download a VPN to connect to your usual streaming service, no matter where you are in the world.

'Next Goal Wins' trailer

'Next Goal Wins' cast

Michael Fassbender as Thomas Rongen

Oscar Kightley as Tavita

Kaimana as Jaiyah Saelua

David Fane as Ace

Rachel House as Ruth

Beulah Koale as Daru Taumua

Will Arnett as Alex Magnussen

Elisabeth Moss as Gail

Uli Latukefu as Nicky Salapu

Chris Alosio as Jonah

Lehi Makisi Falepapalangi as Pisa

Semu Filipo as Rambo

Ioane Goodhue as Smiley

Rhys Darby as Rhys Marlin

Angus Sampson as Angus Bendleton

Luke Hemsworth as Keith

Kaitlyn Dever as Nicole

Hio Pelesasa as Samson

Taika Waititi as an American-Samoan priest