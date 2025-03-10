'Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna': How to watch the documentary online

The life and career of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was accidentally shot and killed on the set of "Rust"

Halyna Hutchins, the 42-year-old Ukrainian cinematographer who died on the set of &quot;Rust&quot;
(Image credit: Hulu)
"Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna" is a powerful documentary surrounding the accidental shooting of 42-year-old Ukrainian cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021. The gun had been discharged by the actor Alec Baldwin and the film also covers the subsequent investigations and court cases surrounding the incident.

Here's how to watch "Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna" from anywhere with a VPN.

'Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna' - Streams and release date

"Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna" arrives on Hulu in the U.S. on Tuesday, March 11.
• U.S. Hulu / Disney Plus Bundle
• Rest of the World Disney Plus
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

Directed by Hutchins’ friend, filmmaker Rachel Mason, the film aims to tell the human story of the cinematographer and details the life that was tragically curtailed and seemed to go missing during the media circus surrounding the shooting.

With bodycam footage and surveillance footage from the set, the raw and emotional interviews reveal a much-loved colleague and people in various stages of grief.

Ahead of the release, director Mason took to Instagram to say: "Halyna. I'm never going to get over your death. If you can hear me, wherever you are, I hope you know that I tried my best to help the world understand the vastness of your light, and how impossible it is to reconcile that something so terrible happened to someone as extraordinary as you. It is not fair...”

Read on to see the ways you can watch "Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna" online on streaming platforms the world over.

How to watch 'Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna' online in the U.S.

"Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna" is available to stream in full on Hulu from Tuesday, March 11 in the U.S. Plans start from $7.99/month, and new users can get their first 30 days absolutely free.

You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. The package gets you access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus catalogs from only $9.99/month. Or you can add live sport with ESPN Plus for only five bucks more.

And for anybody in the market for a full on cable replacement, all Hulu shows are included in the provider's Hulu + Live TV package. Plans start from $7.99/month and this provides access to more than 70 premium channels, together with content from Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Abroad at the moment? Don't panic. Americans who want to use their usual domestic streaming platform to watch "Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna" can do so with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch 'Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna' from anywhere in the world

If "Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna" isn't streaming where you are that does not mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (Virtual Private Network), you can stream the show from anywhere.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Exclusive deal

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get over 72% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — Hulu, for example — and watch "Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna" online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna' around the world

"Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna" will stream on Disney Plus in territories outside the U.S. with the same release date: Tuesday, March 11.

The Disney Plus price starts from CA$7.99/£7.99/AU$13.99/month.

Watch the 'Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna' trailer

Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube
"Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna" – Contributors

  • Joel Souza (Director "Rust", also shot in same incident)
  • Lane Luper (Camera assistant "Rust")
  • Terese Davis (Costume designer "Rust")
  • Bianca Cline (new cinematographer "Rust"
  • Hannah Gutierrez-Reed (Armorer "Rust")

'Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna' FAQ

What happened in the court cases arising from the incident?

"Rust" first assistant director David Halls pled guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon on January 19, 2023 and received a suspended sentence and six months of probation. He also pleaded no contest to an additional misdemeanor charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon, for which he received a sentence of six months of unsupervised probation, a $500 fine and 24 hours of community service

On April 21, 2023 special prosecutor's office in New Mexico announced the dismissal of involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin. However, on January 19, 2024 a grand jury indicted him for involuntary manslaughter and charges against him were refiled. On July 12th, a judge dismissed the case against Baldwin with prejudice following the revelation that the prosecution withheld evidence from the defense. Lawyers for Hutchins' widower and parents subsequently announced their intention to seek civil litigation against the actor.

"Rust" movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed waived her right for a preliminary hearing to determine whether or not the criminal charges against her would stand, thus allowing the trial against her to take place. On March 6, 2024, a jury found her guilty of involuntary manslaughter, but not guilty of the additional charge of tampering with evidence. She was sentenced to 18 months in prison on April 15, 2024.

