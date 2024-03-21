Those Nickolodeon shows you remember from the 1990s and 2000s may have seemed to be all fun and games on the air, but things behind the scenes were anything but. "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" takes a look at just what went on during those pivotal years at Nickelodeon through the eyes of the child actors who lived it.

You can watch "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" online from anywhere in the world with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' streaming details, TV channels, start time ► Date and time: "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" is streaming now with all four parts available to watch online.

The four-part docuseries looks into some of the most popular and cherished Nickelodeon shows and stars you remember from the 90s and 2000s. With credits like "iCarly", "All That", and "Victorious", Dan Schneider was undoubtedly a genius when it came to creating shows for tweens across the world. What went on in front of the camera, though, in no way compared to the toxic culture behind the scenes.

Questionable jokes and "over-the-top sketches" seemingly provided cover for a workplace that was rife with sexism and abuse. With many stars telling their stories for the first time, "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" offers interviews and archival footage that bring these allegations to the forefront after over 20 years.

This docuseries isn't for the faint of heart. Keep reading for how to watch "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" from anywhere in the world, including free options.

You can watch "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" for FREE in New Zealand thanks to ThreeNow. The four-part series premiered on March 17 and is available right now, for free.

How to watch 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' online in the U.S.

HBO's Max platform is the exclusive place to stream "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" in the U.S. now that all four episodes have already aired on the ID channel. Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $15.99/month for ad-free and $19.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K.

Can I watch 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' online in the U.K.?

"Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" isn't yet available in the UK. All is not lost, however.

U.S. and New Zealand citizens currently in the U.K. can watch "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" on ThreeNow or Max.

'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' trailer

'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' episode guide

Episode 1: "Rising Stars, Rising Questions"

Episode 2: "Hidden in Plain Sight"

Episode 3: "The Darkest Secret"

Episode 4: "Too Close to the Sun"

'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' cast

Many of the stars you remember from your favorite shows are here to tell it all. Notable appearances include:

Drake Bell

Giovonnie Samuels

Bryan Hearne

Katrina Johnson

Kyle Sullivan

Christy Statton

Jenny Kilgen

Marc Summers

Rick Ellis

Alexa Nikolas