How to watch 'The Rehearsal' season 2 online from anywhere

If you saw the first season of "The Rehearsal" forget it, it won't help you here. Well it might if you understood the methodology. For "The Rehearsal" season 2 awkward outsider and genius comedian Nathan Fielder is concerned about an airline safety issue that he attempts to fix in the face of our on-going inability to connect — with each other and ourselves.

Here's how you can watch "The Rehearsal" season 2 online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Rehearsal' season 2 — streaming details "The Rehearsal" season 2 on Max on Sunday, April 20 at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 5.30 p.m. PT in the U.S. with each subsequent episode at the same time every Sunday.

• U.S. — HBO/Max/Max Prime Video

• U.K. — Sky Comedy (Date TBC)

• CAN — Crave

• AUS — Max

HBO describes "The Rehearsal" as a show that: "explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life." With actors, elaborate sets and seemingly endless resources, Nathan Fielder helps people rehearse life's toughest moments. But that doesn’t tell you much.

In season 2, Fielder applies his bizarre methodology to the world of airline safety. Is he seriously trying to make flying safer — or just using it as a backdrop to explore deeper themes like communication, control and identity? Probably both. It's absurd, it's unsettling and it’s hilarious either way.

So to see what all the hype is about read on and discover how you can watch "The Rehearsal" season 2 online with all the streaming details you need below.

How to watch 'The Rehearsal' season 2 online in the U.S.

Max is no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Succession", plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as "House of the Dragon", "True Detective: Night Country" and "The White Lotus".

Watch 'The Rehearsal' season 2 from anywhere in the world

If you're traveling overseas and "The Rehearsal" season 2 isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch "The Rehearsal" season 2 online from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch 'The Rehearsal' season 2 in Canada

You can watch "The Rehearsal" season 2 exclusively on Crave in Canada with episodes streaming at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7.30 p.m. PT every Sunday from April 20.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home. We recommend Nord VPN.

How to watch 'The Rehearsal' season 2 in the U.K.

"The Rehearsal" season 2 will almost certainly appear on Sky Comedy in the U.K. (as did "The Rehearsal" two years ago) but as yet there is no confirmed broadcast date. You'll read about it here first.

Not a Sky subscriber? Plans currently start from £31/month.

Alternatively, Sky Comedy (and other Sky content) is also available to watch with a flexible Now Entertainment Membership. Prices usually start from £9.99/month, though a special offer is currently allowing new subscribers to sign up for £6.99/month.

Those on vacation away from the U.K. will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home to use Sky Go or Now as they will be geo-blocked when not at home. We recommend Nord VPN.

How to watch 'The Rehearsal' season 2 online in Australia

"The Rehearsal" season 2 premieres on Max in Australia from Monday, April 21.

Plans start at $7.99/month.

Aussies absent from home for whatever reason will need a good streaming VPN to log in back Down Under as they will be geo-blocked when not at home. As ever, we recommend Nord VPN.

'The Rehearsal' season 2 Trailer

'The Rehearsal' season 2 — Episode guide

Here is the full episode schedule for "The Rehearsal" season 2:

"Gotta Have Fun" — Nathan decides to put his resources into something big. (Sunday, April 20)

— Nathan decides to put his resources into something big. (Sunday, April 20) "Star Potential " — In his search for a solution, Nathan draws from his past. (Sunday, April 27)

" — In his search for a solution, Nathan draws from his past. (Sunday, April 27) "Pilot's code" — Nathan experiments on animals – and himself. (Sunday, May 4)

— Nathan experiments on animals – and himself. (Sunday, May 4) "Kismet" — A young man's romantic life poses a challenge for Nathan. (Sunday, May 11)

— A young man's romantic life poses a challenge for Nathan. (Sunday, May 11) "Washington" — Nathan heads to Washington. (Sunday, May 18)

— Nathan heads to Washington. (Sunday, May 18) "My Controls" — Season finale. Nathan makes a big bet. (Sunday, May 25)

'The Rehearsal' season 2 — Cast

Nathan Fielder as Nathan Fielder

as Nathan Fielder Anna Lamadrid as Fake Angela/ Anna

as Fake Angela/ Anna Lennon O'Flynn as Adam Age 6

as Adam Age 6 Alexander Leiss as Fake Nathan

as Fake Nathan Joshua James Benard as Adam Age 15

as Adam Age 15 Other cast members: Gigi Burgdorf, Charlie Cherman, Vincent Cefalu and Keaton Fields

Who is Nathan Fielder? Nathan Fielder, 41, is a Canadian comedian, actor writer and director. He is best known for his Comedy Central series, "Nathan For You" (available on Amazon Prime Video), in which Fielder plays a business consultant who visits small businesses to dispense ludicrous moneymaking advice (see: poop-flavored frozen yoghurt). He also co-wrote quirky Showtime drama "The Curse" (2023) starring himself and Emma Stone as real estate developers. His inspirations include British satirist Chris Morris ("Brass Eye").

