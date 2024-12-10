How to watch 'Bookie' season 2 online and from anywhere — date, time, channel

All the necessary ingredients are in place. Created by Chuck Lorre (also responsible for "Grace Under Five", "Two and a Half Men" and "The Big Bang Theory"), "Bookie" season 2 follows the hugely well-received debut season in double quick style with Sebastian Maniscalco and Omar J. Dorsey as Danny and Ray cementing their burgeoning reputation as a surefire tag team.

Here's how you can watch "Bookie" season 2 online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Bookie' season 2 streaming date, channels "Bookie" season 2 premieres on Thursday, December 12 with episodes dropping weekly until January 30, 2025.

• U.S. — Max

• CAN — Crave

• AUS — Binge 7-day free trial

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

Welcome to the world of illegal sports betting in Los Angeles as the potential legalization of the practice in California threatens to bring a halt to the business and lifestyle of charming hustler Danny and his best friend, former NFL player Ray, with hilarious consequences.

The world's second oldest profession is all about chasing the money – debts owed by unstable clients as well as placing risky wagers of their own – and they are joined by Danny's side-hustling sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito) and reluctantly reformed drug dealer Hector (Jorge Garcia).

Read on to see how you can watch "Bookie" season 2 online with all the streaming details you need below. Please watch responsibly.

How to watch 'Bookie' season 2 online in the U.S.

"Bookie" season 2 will premiere in the U.S. on HBO's Max platform on Thursday, December 12 with episodes dropping weekly until January 30. Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10on any of its tiers. HBO can also be added to OTT streaming services such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.

Max is number 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Succession", plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as "House of the Dragon", "True Detective: Night Country" and "The White Lotus".

Watch 'Bookie' season 2 from anywhere in the world

If "Bookie" season 2 isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch "Bookie" season 2 online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'Bookie' season 2 around the world

How to watch 'Bookie' season 2 online in Canada

The first episode of "Bookie" season 2 premieres in Canada on the Crave streaming service on Thursday, December 12 at 9 p.m. ET.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home. We recommend NordVPN – find out why in our NordVPN review.

Can I watch 'Bookie' season 2 in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there is no release date for "Bookie" season 2 in the U.K. as yet so anybody there for work or on vacation will need a good streaming VPN to log in to their domestic streaming platform back home. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'Bookie' season 2 online in Australia

Aussies can watch "Bookie" season 2 on streaming specialist Binge from Thursday, December 12.

Binge offers a free 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

Or if you have a Foxtel subscription, you can watch the show there.

'Bookie' season 2 cast

Sebastian Maniscalco as Danny

Omar J. Dorsey as Ray

Andrea Anders as Sandra

Vanessa Ferlito as Lorraine

Jorge Garcia as Hector

Maxim Swinton as Anthony

Rob Corddry as Will Dinty

Charlie Sheen as Himself

'Bookie' season 2 episode list

Season 02 Episode 01: Mahnanga (December 12, 2024) Danny heads to Modesto to find Sandra but clashes with his eccentric mother-in-law.

S02 E02: Go to the Labia (December 19, 2024) Lorraine takes Walt on a spiritual trip, while Hector involves Danny and Ray in a dangerous soccer bet.

S02 E03: Boom, Done, Hello Jesus (December 26, 2024) Wendy’s twisted love triangle takes center stage as Danny and Ray deal with an unusual banker.

S02 E04: Make It Look Like an Accident (January 2, 2025) As business conflicts arise, Danny seeks a way to untangle Wendy from his life.

S02 E05: Fruit’s for Partners (January 9, 2025) Following a personal loss, Ray struggles at home, pushing Danny to mentor Hector.

S02 E06: Spooning Is Not Necrophilia (January 16, 2025) When a client bets big on the WNBA, Danny and Ray realize their banker – and money – have gone missing.

S02 E07: Sphincter Money (January 23, 2025) After Walt takes ownership of Danny’s book, Danny and Ray take off for Costa Rica to assess the future of their business.

S02 E08: A Whale in Pomona (January 30, 2025) A violent showdown in Costa Rica leads to a breakthrough for Danny and Ray. Back in LA, Danny and Marian have realizations of their own.

'Bookie' season 2 trailer

Bookie Season 2 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

