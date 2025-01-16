How to watch 'An Update on Our Family' online and stream from anywhere — Stauffer docuseries release date, TV channels

The human element is, as ever, crucial in "An Update on Our Family" and here it concerns the fate of Huxley - the 4-year-old Chinese boy adopted by the Stauffer family - but it must be seen within the context of the decision of Myka and James Stauffer to open the lives of their family to online scrutiny via YouTube. This provocative three part documentary gets to the heart of the issue.

Family life in this respect is content and, the accusation from many in the online community, is that the adoption of Huxley was to drive views and therefore a revenue-gathering exercise. This consideration was prompted by the decision to "rehome" the child and his sudden absence in the home videos.

Not unsurprisingly, this has led to a bitter backlash and even death threats for the Stauffers. The documentary explores what the surface-perfect lives of YouTubers says about 21st century American family life but also shines a light on the unregulated family vlogging industry.

"An Update on Our Family" premiered in the U.S. on HBO and Max on Wednesday, January 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. If you don't have access to HBO, the best way to watch "An Update on Our Family" online is via its Max platform, with plans starting at $9.99/month. You can also watch HBO shows via Sling Blue + Max for $57.97/month. That gets you 40+ channels including HBO and 50 hours of DVR storage. New users can get up to 50% off their first month of Sling TV. Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.

You can watch "An Update on Our Family" in Canada on HBO and the Crave streaming service from Wednesday, January 15.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

There is no release date for "An Update on Our Family" in the U.K. but if it arrives it will most likely be on Sky. We will have details here when it is announced.

Aussies can watch the first episode of "An Update on Our Family" on streaming specialist Binge from Thursday, January 16.

Binge offers a free 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

You can also watch "An Update on Our Family" if you have a Foxtel Now subscription from the same date.

“Welcome to Our Family” - Myka and James Stauffer's YouTube vlogging career centered around their adopted son Huxley. However, they later revealed plans to rehome him, exposing the unregulated family vlogging industry's complexities. (Wed, Jan 15) "Damn Good Mom" - The business of family vlogging is explored, examining YouTube's algorithm, which rewards bold thumbnail photos, sensationalist titles, and the need to constantly promote exciting new content. As adoption day approaches, the Stauffers post videos counting down the days. The family continues to earn money from brand sponsors, but after more than two years as the "star" of the Stauffers' vlogs, their adopted son Huxley suddenly disappears and all videos of him go private on their channel. (Wed, Jan 22) "Where's Huxley?" - Examines what happens when online vitriol rises and concerned fans turn into critics. The press sheds more light on the Stauffers' online content, including their lavish lifestyle, Huxley's treatment, and their tearful 2020 update on his absence from their life. Brand sponsors drop the Stauffer family and Myka disappears from the internet. (Wed, Jan 29)

