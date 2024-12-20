How to watch 'What If...?' season 3 online — stream Marvel anthology series from anywhere
The animated Marvel anthology series comes to an end with a final crop of speculative stories
“What If...?” season 3 is the final season of this Marvel Cinematic Universe show, meaning these are the final stories speculating on alternative ways things could go in the MCU. Read on for where to watch "What If...?" season 3 online and around the world.
"What If...?" premieres on Disney Plus on Sunday, December 22, with episodes then dropping daily until December 29.
► Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. GMT (Mon) / 11 a.m. AEDT (Mon)
• Global stream — Disney Plus
Narrated by The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), each episode of the anthology show places characters from the MCU into alternate timelines as they make unexpected choices. The series goes towards answering the time-honoured fan question: what if?
Season 3 features the likes of Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi and Storm the Goddess of Thunder. Stars of other Marvel movies reprise their roles by voicing these characters in the animated series. There are also some new characters to look forward to.
There are eight episodes in this season, released over eight consecutive days. This was the first Marvel animated show on Disney Plus, but now it's coming to its conclusion. It is time to find out the alternative endings that could have befallen the biggest heroes in the MCU.
Read on to find out all you need to know about how to watch "What If...?" season 3 online, including information on release dates, full cast and the official trailer.
How to watch 'What If...?' season 3 on Disney Plus
When is the 'What If...?' season 3 release date on Disney Plus?
"What If...?" season 3's first episode will debut worldwide on Disney Plus on Sunday, December 22 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.
How to watch 'What If...?' season 3 on Disney Plus worldwide
Disney Plus is now available in more than 120 countries worldwide — everywhere from Albania to Yemen. "What If...?" will drop for everyone, everywhere on December 22.
Disney Plus Basic prices start at $9.99/month in the U.S. You can also bundle Disney Plus with Hulu, starting at $10.99/month.
A subscription to Disney Plus gives you access to a vast vault of Disney classics like "Frozen", "The Little Mermaid" and "Beauty and the Beast", as well as Star Wars, Marvel, "The Simpsons" and much more.
Pricing in other English-speaking countries is as follows:
- U.K. – from £4.99/month
- Canada – from CA$8.99/month
- Australia – AU$13.99/month
- New Zealand – NZ$14.99/month
Watch "What If...?" season 3 from anywhere with a VPN
On holiday and have trouble accessing your usual Disney Plus account? Geo-restrictions may get in the way, but by using one of the best VPNs you can make sure you're getting the service exactly as you would back home.
VPN software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market – read why in our NordVPN review.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're a Brit and want to view you U.K. service, you'd select a U.K. location from the server list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Disney Plus and watch "What If...?" just like you would back home.
'What If...?' season 3 episode guide
The first episode of "What If...?" season 3 will hit Disney Plus on Sunday, December 22 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, with the next seven episodes following daily until December 29.
Here's the episode schedule in full:
- Episode 1: What If…The Hulk fought the Mech Avengers?” - December 22
- Episode 2: What if...Agatha went to Hollywood? - December 23
- Episode 3: What If…The Red Guardian stopped the Winter Soldier? - December 24
- Episode 4: What If…Howard the Duck got hitched? - December 25
- Episode 5: What If…The Emergence destroyed the Earth? - December 26
- Episode 6: What If…1872? - December 27
- Episode 7: What If…The Watcher disappeared? - December 28
- Episode 8 (Finale): What If…What If? - December 29
'What If...?' season 3 cast
- Jeffrey Wright
- Hayley Atwell
- Anthony Mackie
- Sebastian Stan
- David Harbour
- Mark Ruffalo
- Teyonah Parris
- Kathryn Hahn
- Kumail Nanjiani
- Samuel L. Jackson
- Seth Green
- Laurence Fishburne
- Dominique Thorne
- Simu Liu
- Hailee Steinfeld
- Chris Hemsworth
- Tom Hiddleston
- Devery Jacobs
- Michael Rooker
- Karen Gillan
- Tessa Thompson
- Dominic Cooper
- James D’Arcy
- Josh Brolin
- Oscar Isaac
- Wyatt Russell
- Walton Goggins
- Clark Gregg
- Emily Van Camp
- Meng’er Zhang
- Taika Waititi
- Rachel House
- Kat Dennings
- Alison Sealy-Smith
- Ross Marquand
- Gene Farber
- Hamish Parkinson
- Tom Vaughn Lawlor
- David Kaye
- America Ferrera
- Jason Isaacs
- Natasha Lyonne
- Allen Deng
- DC Douglas
- Darin De Paul
'What If...?' season 3 trailer
What have "What If" season 3's creators said about the show?
Those behind "What If..." season 3 are really excited about the final season of this show.
Writer/director Bryan Andrews said: “This series stands out from all the other Marvel animated shows on Disney Plus because it was the first. It was the trailblazer. But it’s also an anthology, so you get a wider variety of options. It’s like a crayon in a crayon box; all these different colors, flavors, all these different points of view and attitudes and genre mash-ups… it’s a real treat.”
