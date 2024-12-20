How to watch 'What If...?' season 3 online — stream Marvel anthology series from anywhere

“What If...?” season 3 is the final season of this Marvel Cinematic Universe show, meaning these are the final stories speculating on alternative ways things could go in the MCU. Read on for where to watch "What If...?" season 3 online and around the world.

'What If...?' season 3 streaming details, release date "What If...?" premieres on Disney Plus on Sunday, December 22, with episodes then dropping daily until December 29.

► Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. GMT (Mon) / 11 a.m. AEDT (Mon)

• Global stream — Disney Plus

Narrated by The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), each episode of the anthology show places characters from the MCU into alternate timelines as they make unexpected choices. The series goes towards answering the time-honoured fan question: what if?

Season 3 features the likes of Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi and Storm the Goddess of Thunder. Stars of other Marvel movies reprise their roles by voicing these characters in the animated series. There are also some new characters to look forward to.

There are eight episodes in this season, released over eight consecutive days. This was the first Marvel animated show on Disney Plus, but now it's coming to its conclusion. It is time to find out the alternative endings that could have befallen the biggest heroes in the MCU.

Read on to find out all you need to know about how to watch "What If...?" season 3 online, including information on release dates, full cast and the official trailer.

How to watch 'What If...?' season 3 on Disney Plus

"What If...?" season 3's first episode will debut worldwide on Disney Plus on Sunday, December 22 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

How to watch 'What If...?' season 3 on Disney Plus worldwide

Disney Plus is now available in more than 120 countries worldwide — everywhere from Albania to Yemen. "What If...?" will drop for everyone, everywhere on December 22.

'What If...?' season 3 episode guide

The first episode of "What If...?" season 3 will hit Disney Plus on Sunday, December 22 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, with the next seven episodes following daily until December 29.

Here's the episode schedule in full:

Episode 1: What If…The Hulk fought the Mech Avengers?” - December 22

December 22 Episode 2: What if...Agatha went to Hollywood? - December 23

December 23 Episode 3: What If…The Red Guardian stopped the Winter Soldier? - December 24

December 24 Episode 4: What If…Howard the Duck got hitched? - December 25

December 25 Episode 5: What If…The Emergence destroyed the Earth? - December 26

December 26 Episode 6: What If…1872? - December 27

December 27 Episode 7: What If…The Watcher disappeared? - December 28

December 28 Episode 8 (Finale): What If…What If? - December 29

'What If...?' season 3 cast

'What If...?' season 3 trailer

Marvel Animation’s What If…? Season 3 | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

What have "What If" season 3's creators said about the show? Those behind "What If..." season 3 are really excited about the final season of this show. Writer/director Bryan Andrews said: “This series stands out from all the other Marvel animated shows on Disney Plus because it was the first. It was the trailblazer. But it’s also an anthology, so you get a wider variety of options. It’s like a crayon in a crayon box; all these different colors, flavors, all these different points of view and attitudes and genre mash-ups… it’s a real treat.”