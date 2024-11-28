How to watch 'Beatles ’64' online – stream from anywhere in the world

That it was an important cultural moment is undeniable, but so much significance has been grafted on to the Beatles appearance on the "Ed Sullivan Show" in February 1964 that the idea of a documentary about the Fab Four caught at this pivotal moment makes sense. Better yet, "Beatles '64" is produced by Martin Scorsese and contains new interviews with Ringo and Paul.

Read on for where to watch 'Beatles ’64' online and around the world.

'Beatles ’64' streaming details 'Beatles ’64' premieres on Disney Plus internationally on Friday, November 29.

Global stream — Disney Plus

The tour itself only lasted 14 days but took in Washington DC (where they played their first U.S. concert), New York (The Ed Sullivan Show and Carnegie Hall) and Miami (where they hung out with Muhammad Ali – although that is not shown here) and, for most of the boomer generation at least, it signified change and opportunity.

It is usually argued that, following the assassination of JFK three months earlier, America was waiting to have its spirits lifted – and the audience figures of 73 million for the Sullivan show would certainly suggest that might be the case – but this was also just after the Cuban Missile Crisis and in the midst of increasing racial tension in America's major cities. The country was not just in mourning, it was experiencing revolutionary and generational change, and the soundtrack had just landed.

The Beatles emerged from a Britain still recovering from World War II and, as Smokey Robinson tells the filmmakers here, were the first white band to openly talk about the influence of black artists on their music. Their hair was androgynous, their clothes unconventional and, as many have noted previously, when they got off the plane at Kennedy to wave to the adoring crowd, they looked to many Americans like they had flown in from the future.

The beauty of this film, however, is that it shows us what it meant to The Beatles at very close quarters – before Beatlemania, when it was still possible to hang out with the band. Read on to find out all you need to know about how to watch 'Beatles ’64' online, including information on release dates and official trailer.

Love TV? Sign up to the How To Watch weekly email

How to watch 'Beatles '64' on Disney Plus

'Beatles ’64' drops exclusively on Disney Plus on Friday, November 29.

Right now, you can pick up Hulu and Disney Plus for just $2.99 in the Black Friday sale.

Check Disney Plus Basic prices for best available deals.

A subscription to Disney Plus gives you access to a vast vault of Disney classics like "Frozen", "The Little Mermaid" and "Beauty and the Beast", as well as Star Wars, Marvel, "The Simpsons" and much more.

In the U.S., Disney Plus usually starts from $7.99/ month, but right now you can pick up Hulu and Disney Plus for just $2.99 month – a jaw-dropping discount from the usual price of $10.99 per month..

How to watch 'Beatles ’64' on Disney Plus worldwide

Disney Plus is now available in more than 120 countries worldwide — everywhere from Albania to Yemen.

Pricing in other English speaking countries is as follows:

U.K. – from £4.99/month

Canada – from CA$7.99/month

Australia – AU$13.99/month

New Zealand – NZ$14.99/month

'Beatles ’64' - Cast

Paul McCartney - Self

John Lennon - Self (archive footage)

Ringo Starr - Self

George Harrison - Self (archive footage)

The Beatles - Themselves (archive footage)

Beatles ‘64 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

You can sign up to Disney Plus here to watch "Beatles '64" and everything else on the streaming platform.