The "Severance" season 2 finale (Episode 10 – "Cold Harbor") drops today, March 20 in the US, and March 21 internationally. It's set to be an electrifying 76-minute final episode, so here's how to watch the "Severance" finale online and from anywhere with a VPN – potentially for free!
U.S. date & time: 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 20, 2025
• Global stream: Apple TV Plus (free trial)
So, what are Lumon doing with all those goats? Will Mark, Devon and Ms. Cobel take Lumon down? Is Helly/Helena in serious trouble? We're about to find out because one of the best shows on Apple TV+ is about to climax.
According to Apple TV, episode 10 sees "Mark form a shaky alliance in an all-or-nothing play, while the team makes a dangerous last stand."
Last week's episode ("The After Hours") set the stage and now the internet is going wild for season 2 rumours ahead of the season-ender to sci-fi show that separates the Innies from the Outies.
PS. Ben Stiller has confirmed season 3 is on the way and that fans won't have to wait three years. Phew.
Ready to do find out what Cold Harbor has in store? Here's when, where and how to watch the "Severance” season 2 finale online and from anywhere.
How to watch the 2025 'Severance' finale in U.S., U.K. and Australia
"Severance" season 2 is streaming now exclusively on Apple TV Plus in the U.S., U.K., Australia and beyond.
The 10th and final episode airs at 9 p.m. ET on March 20 in the USA; it's March 21 in the rest of the world.
If the final episode doesn't appear right away try refreshing your browser.
The Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial is available to new customers in most territories, and new Apple purchases often come with 1-3 months of Apple TV Plus for free. After that, the service costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month.
You'll get access to the best Apple TV originals including "Bad Monkey", "Masters of the Air" and "Killers of the Flower Moon".
How to watch 'Severance' season 2 finale from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the final episode via your Apple TV+ subscription? Don't worry, you can watch "Severance" season 2 from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
All you need to know about the 'Severance' finale
'Severance' season 2 finale trailer
'Severance' season 2 finale cast
- Adam Scott as Mark Scout
- Britt Lower as Helly
- Zach Cherry as Dylan
- John Turturro as Irving
- Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel
- Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick
- Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman
- Dichen Lachman as Ms Casey
- Jen Tullock as Devon
- Michael Chernus as Ricken Hale
- Alia Shawkat as Gwendolyn Y
- Bob Balaban as Mark W
- Stefano Carannante as Dario R
- Sarah Bock as Miss Huang
- John Noble as Fields
- Gwendoline Christie as Lorne
- Merritt Wever as Gretchen
- Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Mr Drummond
