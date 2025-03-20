The "Severance" season 2 finale (Episode 10 – "Cold Harbor") drops today, March 20 in the US, and March 21 internationally. It's set to be an electrifying 76-minute final episode, so here's how to watch the "Severance" finale online and from anywhere with a VPN – potentially for free!

So, what are Lumon doing with all those goats? Will Mark, Devon and Ms. Cobel take Lumon down? Is Helly/Helena in serious trouble? We're about to find out because one of the best shows on Apple TV+ is about to climax.

According to Apple TV, episode 10 sees "Mark form a shaky alliance in an all-or-nothing play, while the team makes a dangerous last stand."

Last week's episode ("The After Hours") set the stage and now the internet is going wild for season 2 rumours ahead of the season-ender to sci-fi show that separates the Innies from the Outies.

PS. Ben Stiller has confirmed season 3 is on the way and that fans won't have to wait three years. Phew.

Ready to do find out what Cold Harbor has in store? Here's when, where and how to watch the "Severance” season 2 finale online and from anywhere.

How to watch the 2025 'Severance' finale in U.S., U.K. and Australia

How to watch 'Severance' season 2 finale from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the final episode via your Apple TV+ subscription? Don't worry, you can watch "Severance" season 2 from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

All you need to know about the 'Severance' finale

'Severance' season 2 finale trailer

'Severance' season 2 finale cast

Adam Scott as Mark Scout

Britt Lower as Helly

Zach Cherry as Dylan

John Turturro as Irving

Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel

Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick

Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman

Dichen Lachman as Ms Casey

Jen Tullock as Devon

Michael Chernus as Ricken Hale

Alia Shawkat as Gwendolyn Y

Bob Balaban as Mark W

Stefano Carannante as Dario R

Sarah Bock as Miss Huang

John Noble as Fields

Gwendoline Christie as Lorne

Merritt Wever as Gretchen

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Mr Drummond

