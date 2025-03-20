How to watch 'Severance' finale online – stream final episode of season 2 tonight

Episode 10 – Cold Harbor – is set to provide Lumon disciples with an epic ending ...

Severance season 2 finale
(Image credit: Apple TV+)
The "Severance" season 2 finale (Episode 10 – "Cold Harbor") drops today, March 20 in the US, and March 21 internationally. It's set to be an electrifying 76-minute final episode, so here's how to watch the "Severance" finale online and from anywhere with a VPN – potentially for free!

'Severance' S2 finale : watching info, streaming, release date

U.S. date & time: 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 20, 2025
• Global stream: Apple TV Plus (free trial)

Watch from anywhere with NordVPN

So, what are Lumon doing with all those goats? Will Mark, Devon and Ms. Cobel take Lumon down? Is Helly/Helena in serious trouble? We're about to find out because one of the best shows on Apple TV+ is about to climax.

According to Apple TV, episode 10 sees "Mark form a shaky alliance in an all-or-nothing play, while the team makes a dangerous last stand."

Last week's episode ("The After Hours") set the stage and now the internet is going wild for season 2 rumours ahead of the season-ender to sci-fi show that separates the Innies from the Outies.

PS. Ben Stiller has confirmed season 3 is on the way and that fans won't have to wait three years. Phew.

Ready to do find out what Cold Harbor has in store? Here's when, where and how to watch the "Severance” season 2 finale online and from anywhere.

How to watch the 2025 'Severance' finale in U.S., U.K. and Australia

Apple TV Plus

"Severance" season 2 is streaming now exclusively on Apple TV Plus in the U.S., U.K., Australia and beyond.

The 10th and final episode airs at 9 p.m. ET on March 20 in the USA; it's March 21 in the rest of the world.

If the final episode doesn't appear right away try refreshing your browser.

The Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial is available to new customers in most territories, and new Apple purchases often come with 1-3 months of Apple TV Plus for free. After that, the service costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month.

You'll get access to the best Apple TV originals including "Bad Monkey", "Masters of the Air" and "Killers of the Flower Moon".

View Deal

How to watch 'Severance' season 2 finale from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the final episode via your Apple TV+ subscription? Don't worry, you can watch "Severance" season 2 from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

Our favourite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Image
Exclusive deal

We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

All you need to know about the 'Severance' finale

'Severance' season 2 finale trailer

YouTube YouTube
Watch On

'Severance' season 2 finale cast

  • Adam Scott as Mark Scout
  • Britt Lower as Helly
  • Zach Cherry as Dylan
  • John Turturro as Irving
  • Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel
  • Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick
  • Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman
  • Dichen Lachman as Ms Casey
  • Jen Tullock as Devon
  • Michael Chernus as Ricken Hale
  • Alia Shawkat as Gwendolyn Y
  • Bob Balaban as Mark W
  • Stefano Carannante as Dario R
  • Sarah Bock as Miss Huang
  • John Noble as Fields
  • Gwendoline Christie as Lorne
  • Merritt Wever as Gretchen
  • Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Mr Drummond

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

