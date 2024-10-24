How to watch 'Before' with Billy Crystal online and from anywhere
Billy Crystal stars as a child psychiatrist whose latest client has a weird link to his own troubled past in this drama miniseries
Billy Crystal stars in and exec produces creepy 10-episode thriller "Before", which guarantees a certain degree of quality control. Crystal is "Eli" grieving the loss of his wife Lynn when disturbed kid Noah (played by Jacobi Jupe) turns up at his door.
You can watch "Before" worldwide with a subscription to Apple TV Plus. Traveling abroad? You can watch "Before" on Apple TV Plus from anywhere with a VPN.
Released: Friday, October 25
Global stream: Apple TV Plus
Apart from a host of issues requiring Eli's attention, he also has some mysterious link to the psychiatrist's past. We should expect to be unnerved but, as a character on the frankly disturbing scale, Noah sits somewhere between the twins in "The Shining" and Linda Blair in "The Exorcist". It's no wonder Eli (and everybody else for that matter) is spooked.
The two forge a strong and unlikely bond on the journey to discovering what links the two together - there's definitely a remote farmhouse involved somewhere - but will Eli like what he finds when he gets there?
Here's how to watch "Before" online from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below. Take a look at all the best ways to get an Apple TV Plus free trial, which might be very helpful.
How to watch 'Before' in U.S., U.K. and Australia
"Before" is available exclusively on Apple TV Plus in the U.S., U.K., Australia and beyond. The drama mini-series premieres with a two episode drop on Friday, October 25, 2024.
There's an Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial for new customers in most territories. After that, the service costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month.
Apple TV Plus features fantastic original programming including "Masters of the Air," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Criminal Record," and "Severance".
How to watch 'Before' from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show via your subscription? Don't worry, you can watch "Before" from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
As we explain in our NordVPN review, the software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world so is ideal for viewers currently traveling abroad. We reckon NordVPN is the best VPN the market.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
'Before' episode dates
S01 E01: Friday, October 25, 2024
S01 E02: Friday, October 25, 2024
S01 E03: Friday, November 1, 2024
S01 E04: Friday, November 8, 2024
S01 E05: Friday, November 15, 2024
S01 E06: Friday, November 22, 2024
S01 E07: Friday, November 29, 2024
S01 E08: Friday, December 6, 2024
S01 E09: Friday, December 13, 2024
S01 E10: Friday, December 20, 2024
'Before' cast list
- Billy Crystal as Eli
- Judith Light as Lynn
- Rosie Perez as Denise
- Jacobi Jupe as Noah
- Maria Dizzia as Barbara
- Ava Lalezarzadeh as Cleo
- Sakina Jaffrey as Gail
- Hope Davis as Dr. Jane
- Stephen Wallem as Charlie
- Julia Chan as Therapist
- Miriam Shor as Sue Ann
- Itzhak Perlman as Drake
'Before' official Apple TV+ trailer
More from Tom's Guide
- Best Apple TV apps and games
- How to watch 'The Last of the Sea Women' on Apple TV+
- Best iPhones: which should you buy?
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Bill Borrows is an award-winning journalist, feature writer and columnist (Times Magazine/ Guardian/ Telegraph/ Daily Mirror/ Mail On Sunday/ Radio Times), author (The Hurricane: The Turbulent Life and Times of Alex Higgins) and book editor. A frequent contributor on talkSPORT and talkRADIO, his areas of specialisation include sport, history, politics, TV and film. He doesn’t get much free time but does admit to an addiction to true crime podcasts, following Man City home and away, and a weakness for milk chocolate cookies