PlayStation is offering 3 months of Apple TV Plus for free — but you've only got a limited time to claim

One of the best streaming services that our team has tested is getting an extended free trial. Yes, that’s right, you can watch some of the best original shows and movies on Apple TV Plus without having to pay for three months worth of a usual subscription (which would add up to $30).

For only a limited time, PlayStation is offering three months free for new and returning Apple TV Plus subscribers. This means that anyone new to the platform can enjoy the extended trial, as well as those who previously subscribed to the service and want to return. When those three months are over, you can choose to pay for a usual subscription, which is $9.99 a month. Obviously, the catch is you'll need to have a PS4 or PS5 console to take advantage of the offer.

Apple TV Plus: 3 months free @ PlayStation

PlayStation is giving PS4 and PS5 console users three months free of Apple TV Plus (valid only for new and qualified returning subscribers). This special promotion provides access to a rich library of original series, movies and documentaries. Once your extended trial finishes, you can pay $9.99 a month to continue the subscription or cancel it before you’re charged.

To grab this offer, find the Apple TV app in the TV and video section on your PS4 console or in the media home on PS5. Then, download the app and follow the on-screen instructions, which will involve signing in or creating an Apple ID. From there, you can enjoy your three months free of Apple TV Plus.

It’s worth getting this trial if you want to catch the latest hits. “Presumed Innocent”, “Severance”, “Fancy Dance”, and “Sunny” are some of the best shows and movies we’ve seen in years, and so they're definitely worth signing up for. Unlike some streaming services that offer a vast quantity of content, Apple TV Plus focuses on providing a smaller selection of high-quality original programming, ensuring viewers are treated to some incredible storytelling.

So, if you're interested in trying a new streaming platform, why not get three months of Apple TV Plus for free? Don’t miss out on this limited deal before it ends on September 22.