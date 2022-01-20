Xbox Series X and Switch OLED restock now live at Dell — how to get yours

Dell is back with a limited Xbox Series X restock. The retailer has the Xbox Series X bundle in stock for $739 via this link. According to Dell, the bundle is 96% claimed, which means only a limited amount of bundles are left.
However, that's not the only console available at Dell today. The PC manufacturer also has Nintendo Switch OLED restock. You can get this Switch OLED bundle for $450.
Xbox Series X restock
Xbox Series X bundle: $739 @ Dell
Dell is offering Xbox Series X bundles for $739. The bundle includes an extra controller and Halo Infinite.
Switch OLED bundle: for $450 @ Dell
The Dell store is offering this Switch OLED bundle for $450. It includes the Nintendo Switch Pro controller and Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.
Xbox Series X restock tracker — where to look
- Best Buy: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock January 11)
- Walmart: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock January 13)
- Amazon: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock December 16)
- Dell: Xbox Series X (last restock January 20)
- Target: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last December 16)
- Microsoft: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock October 28)
- GameStop: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (restock January 19)
- Newegg: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock May 2)
- Adorama: Xbox Series X & Xbox Series S bundles (last restock December 22)
- Lenovo: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock January 12)
- Costco: Xbox Series X (last restock January 19)
- BJ's: Xbox Series X (last restock July 8)
- Kohl's: Xbox Series X (last restock April 21)
- Antonline: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock January 14)
- Sam's Club: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock November 17)