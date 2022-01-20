Xbox Series X and Switch OLED restock now live at Dell — how to get yours

Dell is back with a limited Xbox Series X restock. The retailer has the Xbox Series X bundle in stock for $739 via this link. According to Dell, the bundle is 96% claimed, which means only a limited amount of bundles are left.

However, that's not the only console available at Dell today. The PC manufacturer also has Nintendo Switch OLED restock. You can get this Switch OLED bundle for $450.

Xbox Series X restock

Xbox Series X bundle: $739 @ Dell

Dell is offering Xbox Series X bundles for $739. The bundle includes an extra controller and Halo Infinite.

Switch OLED bundle: for $450 @ Dell

The Dell store is offering this Switch OLED bundle for $450. It includes the Nintendo Switch Pro controller and Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

Xbox Series X restock tracker — where to look