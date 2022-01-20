Trending

Xbox Series X and Switch OLED restock now live at Dell — how to get yours

The Xbox Series X is back at Dell

Xbox Series X restock
(Image credit: Future)

Dell is back with a limited Xbox Series X restock. The retailer has the Xbox Series X bundle in stock for $739 via this link. According to Dell, the bundle is 96% claimed, which means only a limited amount of bundles are left. 

However, that's not the only console available at Dell today. The PC manufacturer also has Nintendo Switch OLED restock. You can get this Switch OLED bundle for $450

Xbox Series X restock

Dell is offering Xbox Series X bundles for $739. The bundle includes an extra controller and Halo Infinite. 

The Dell store is offering this Switch OLED bundle for $450. It includes the Nintendo Switch Pro controller and Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. 

