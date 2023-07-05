Xbox Series X Expansion Card drops to lowest price ever in early Prime Day deal

Prime Day Xbox Series X deals include big savings on some of the best Xbox Series X games . But after picking up several new titles, your console may be running low on storage space. Fortunately, early Prime Day deals offer a solution to that particular problem.

Right now, the 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X is on sale for $149 at Amazon . That’s a $70 discount, and it drops the officially licensed console accessory down to its lowest price ever. Over on Amazon U.K., the 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card is on sale for £148 , which is less than £10 off its all-time low price of £139.

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially-licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal extra if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once. Ahead of Prime Day 2023, this storage card has dropped to a new lowest price ever of $149 at Amazon.

Over in the U.K., Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card has dropped to just £148 on Amazon this is an excellent discount on an almost essential Xbox Series X accessory. It's not quite the lowest price ever on the card, but it's still a pretty epic discount of almost £100.

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is a fairly self-explanatory Xbox accessory. It can be slotted into the back of an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console, and once installed it will boost your storage by an additional 1TB.

As the average file size of the latest video games continue to balloon (for example, Forza Horizon 5 demands more than 100GB), you might find your console’s stock hard drive isn’t quite large enough, and that’s where this Storage Expansion Card comes in handy. It’s an especially useful accessory if you like to jump between multiple games at once or have a large selection of the Xbox Game Pass library downloaded to your console at any one time.

For almost two years, this Seagate card was the only storage solution available. This meant that its price remained relatively high due to a lack of alternative options to drive prices down. However, the recent release of the WD_Black C50 Expansion Card for Xbox could be at least somewhat responsible for the Seagate dropping to a new all-time low price.

Now that the Xbox Series X and PS5 are more than two years old, we’re expecting Prime Day 2023 to offer up some seriously impressive deals on current-gen games and accessories, and we could even see discounts on the consoles themselves. So if you’re looking to upgrade your gaming this summer, stick with Tom’s Guide as we’ll be covering all the biggest deals throughout the Prime Day period and beyond.