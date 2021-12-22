Xbox Series S and Switch OLED are in stock and ready to ship at these retailers

Purchasing next-gen consoles has been near-impossible for most of 2021. However, there is some light at the end of the tunnel. We've noticed that stock of the Nintendo Switch OLED and the Xbox Series S has been relatively easy to find for most of December. If you're willing to do local pickup, you could even get either console in time for Christmas (depending on your store's local stock).

Currently, you can get the Switch OLED for $349 at Walmart (in-store/online), Amazon (shipping only), Best Buy (in-store only), and Target (in-store/online).

Likewise, the Xbox Series S is available for $299 at Amazon (online), Best Buy (in-store pickup/online), Walmart (in-store/online), and Target (in-store/online).

This Xbox Series S bundle includes free Fortnite and Rocket League game downloads as well as 1,000 V-bucks (in-game currency) and 1,000 Rocket League credits (in-game currency). It's in stock and arrives after Christmas. It's also available at Best Buy (in-store pickup/online), Walmart (in-store/online), and Target (in-store/online).

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a refreshed version of the popular handheld/home console. It offers a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a wired LAN port in the dock, and a larger 64GB of internal storage. It's also available at Amazon (shipping only), Best Buy (in-store only), and Target (in-store/online).

If you’re unsure of the difference between a regular Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch OLED, the latter is essentially a souped-up version of its predecessor. It sports a larger, and far more vivid, OLED display, a redesigned kickstand, a refreshed dock with an ethernet port and double the internal memory.

Meanwhile, the Xbox Series S still manages to impress despite being less powerful than the Series X. It renders characters, backgrounds, and items gorgeously. In Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the Xbox Series X displayed sharper, more colorful advertisements on the streets of Yokohama, but character models were still rich and detailed on the Series S. Plus, the frame rate didn’t suffer from any appreciable slowdown on either platform. In general, the Xbox Series S upscales content to 4K beautifully — and if you have a 1440p display, you won't need the upscaling at all.

If you have your heart set on Sony's and Microsoft's flagship consoles, make sure to follow our PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock hubs for the latest stock updates and availability.