Wow! Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 speaker drops to $59 and ships in time for Christmas

Whether you're looking to gift one of the best Bluetooth speakers to a loved one or just looking for yourself, this 40% off deal is one of the strongest I've seen so far and it ships in time for Christmas.

Right now, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is just $59 at Amazon. That's $40 off and matches the same lowest-ever price we saw in November's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. I also found similar deals at Best Buy and Walmart, making it one of the best Christmas deals.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The UE Wonderboom 3 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers we've tested under $100. It's IP67 waterproof and delivers up to 13 hours of rich 360-degree sound, helping to make it the perfect companion for BBQs, pool parties and music festivals. This is the lowest ever price we've seen it drop to, matching November's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. The discounted price applies to all black, gray, pink and blue color options.

Price check: $59 @ Best Buy | $59 @ Walmart

Right now it's your chance to pick up a great bargain on one of the best Bluetooth speakers that can entertain you anywhere from your living room, the beach, or at the park. An Editor's Choice winner, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 pairs with phones, tablets, laptops, and just about any Bluetooth-enabled device, allowing you to provide a music soundtrack for just about any occasion. You can even pair two together for a stereo effect.

In our Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 review, we loved its full bass and waterproof/dustproof design. Although it lacks a full-sized USB-C port, which makes it slower to charge, we gave it a 4.5 rating out of 5 stars.

During our testing, we found that the Wonderboom 3 produced a surprisingly full sound for a small speaker, with well-balanced and surprisingly strong bass with most genres. At 3.8-inches wide and 4.1-inches tall it weighs just 14.8 ounces, and the Wonderboom 3 is compact and light enough to stow in a bag.

The Wonderboom 3 hits a sweet spot for small Bluetooth speakers, and makes a great gift for yourself or that special someone this holiday season. For an all-time low price of $59, this is an excellent value portable Bluetooth speaker.

