Wow! Save up to $499 on the Birch Luxe Natural Mattress — buy now and get it for Christmas

We’ve been longtime fans of the Birch Natural Mattress over here at Tom’s Guide, and now is your chance to upgrade to its luxurious sibling, the Birch Natural Luxe Mattress — and save up to $499 in the process. Right now, you can buy a queen size Birch Natural Luxe Mattress for $1,699 at Birch Living, instead of $2,123.89. You'll also get two free organic pillows with every mattress purchase.
Birch Living’s parent brand is Helix, which is the brand behind some of the best mattresses on the market, so you know you’re in safe hands here. The Luxe is a hybrid, which means it’s crafted from a combination of springs and foam, which generally assists temperature regulation and lumbar support. Much like the original, the Luxe also has some impressive organic credentials to its name, so you can rest assured that your mattress is all-natural and chemical free.
Birch's current 20% off sitewide deal matches its Black Friday price drop, which, considering we're in between mattress sale events, is an excellent saving. This is a vacuum packed bed in a box, which means that shipping can take as little as three - seven business days. There's also an option to upgrade your delivery to include set-up and old mattress removal. Plus, you’ll get a 100 night sleep trial and a 25 year warranty with every purchase, so there’s plenty of time to check that it’s right for you and your sleep. Let’s take a close look at the deal.
Birch Natural Luxe Mattress
Was: From $1,498
Now: From $1,199 at Birch Living
Saving: Up to $499.80
Summary: Like the Birch Natural, which is one of this year's best organic mattresses, the Natural Luxe is a GOTS certified organic mattress, featuring eco-friendly materials including latex and organic wool. However, unlike the original, the Birch Luxe also boasts some pretty luxurious add-ons, like a cashmere blend to one of its additional organic wool layers. This works to provide additional cushioning and fire retardancy (without the need of chemicals), as well as aiding natural temperature regulation, moisture wicking and overall breathability. We haven’t yet had the chance to thoroughly test the Luxe, but we have been able to give it a good poke around in one of our testing facilities. We found that it felt slightly firmer than the original (even though they have the same official firmness rating), which is good news for back and stomach sleepers. However, side sleepers may find it too firm to provide any real pressure relief along the shoulders and hips. Motion isolation and edge support was OK, but nothing spectacular, so may not be suitable for couples or particularly restless sleepers. Overall, this is a sound investment for back and stomach sleepers who are looking for a sustainable and supportive mattress.
Price history: This mattress dropped by 20% over Black Friday and is yet to come back up. It’s a price we’ve seen before, but is still a good deal especially outside of any major sale event, but you’ll have to be quick — we can’t see this price sticking around for much longer.
Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | free shipping | 25-year warranty