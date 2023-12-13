Wow! Save up to $499 on the Birch Luxe Natural Mattress — buy now and get it for Christmas

We’ve been longtime fans of the Birch Natural Mattress over here at Tom’s Guide, and now is your chance to upgrade to its luxurious sibling, the Birch Natural Luxe Mattress — and save up to $499 in the process. Right now, you can buy a queen size Birch Natural Luxe Mattress for $1,699 at Birch Living , instead of $2,123.89. You'll also get two free organic pillows with every mattress purchase.

Birch Living’s parent brand is Helix, which is the brand behind some of the best mattresses on the market, so you know you’re in safe hands here. The Luxe is a hybrid, which means it’s crafted from a combination of springs and foam, which generally assists temperature regulation and lumbar support. Much like the original, the Luxe also has some impressive organic credentials to its name, so you can rest assured that your mattress is all-natural and chemical free.

Birch's current 20% off sitewide deal matches its Black Friday price drop, which, considering we're in between mattress sale events, is an excellent saving. This is a vacuum packed bed in a box, which means that shipping can take as little as three - seven business days. There's also an option to upgrade your delivery to include set-up and old mattress removal. Plus, you’ll get a 100 night sleep trial and a 25 year warranty with every purchase, so there’s plenty of time to check that it’s right for you and your sleep. Let’s take a close look at the deal.