Wow! Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 just crashed to lowest price ever in early Prime Day deal

Early Prime Day deals have begun and Amazon is slashing the prices of our favorite tech, including the highly-rated Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

For a limited time, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is on sale for $199 at Amazon . That’s a $79 discount compared to its full retail price of $279, and it’s also the lowest price we’ve ever spotted for the flagship Samsung wearable. This discounted price is currently available on the smartwatch in either the Gray or Pink Gold colors.

This fifth-generation Galaxy smartwatch boasts a suite of Google Watch OS functionality and extra Samsung features. Benefit from advanced sleep coaching, body composition analysis, daily workout memory and more. And despite being excellent for fitness, the Watch 5 performs brilliantly as a smartwatch with longer-lasting battery life and a clean stripped-back look in a range of pastel colors. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has dropped to a lowest price ever of $199 ahead of Prime Day 2023.

Here at Tom’s Guide, we’re big fans of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. In fact, we rank it as one of the best smartwatches you can buy. In our Samsung Galaxy Watch review , we labeled it an “incremental but attractive upgrade” and declared it the “best version of Samsung's smartwatch yet” praising its new skin-temperature reader, improved scratch-resistant display and longer-lasting battery as well as its versatile design.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is more than a match for its main rivals the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Google Pixel Watch. That’s why we’ve ranked it as the best Samsung smartwatch. Its wealth of health and fitness features are easy-to-use and will help you understand your body’s needs even better, alongside allowing you to monitor vital metrics such as your blood pressure.

The overall design hasn’t really changed from the previous generation Galaxy Watch 4, but a reshaped bottom curvature fits wrists in a more natural fashion, as well as an increase in skin surface area so that the Watch 5's sensors make better contact. The scratch-resistance display is another big improvement, allowing you to take your Galaxy Watch pretty much anywhere without fear of it getting significantly damaged during your adventures.

We have previously recommended the Galaxy Watch 5 at full price, so the chance to score one at an all-time low price of $199 definitely shouldn’t be passed up. But if you’re a committed iOS user be sure to check out our roundup of the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals for savings on smartwatches designed exclusively for use with the latest iPhones.