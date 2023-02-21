Wow! Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop sliced $600 off at Amazon

Here at Tom’s Guide, we’re always on the hunt for big discounts on powerful gaming laptops. We know that well-specced machines are typically pretty expensive, but we’ve just spotted an Amazon deal that is taking big money off a souped-up gaming laptop.

Right now, this Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop is on sale for $1,799 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s $600 off its regular retail price of $2,399 and the lowest price to date for this configuration. Even with such a significant discount, it’s certainly not a laptop we would describe as cheap, but it’s more than worthy of inclusion in our roundup of the best laptop deals.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop: was $2,399 now $1,699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon as just sliced $600 off this Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop, dropping it down to $1,699, which is its lowest price on the online mega-retailer. It comes packing an Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It also boasts a 15.6-inch QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate for a consistently smooth gameplay experience.

The Acer Nitro 5 doesn’t quite make our ranking of the best gaming laptops, but it's still got plenty going for it. The real headliner grabber here is its powerful specs. Underneath the slick chassis, you’ll find an Intel Core i7-12700H processor paired with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. You also get 16GB of RAM and a sizeable 1TB SSD which will enable you to install dozens of the best PC games at once.

The 15.6-inch QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate is another killer feature, and it will ensure your gameplay sessions are always crisp and smooth. We also appreciate the inclusion of a MUX switch which can disable integrated graphics for improved gaming performance. And the carefully crafted casing has been designed with comprehensive cooling in mind, so you can play blockbuster titles without fear of overheating.

In our Acer Nitro 5 review, we praised the laptop for its excellent display and customizable RBG backlit keyboard. We were a tad underwhelmed by its gaming performance, but it’s important to note that our testing was done on a less powerful model with an Intel Core i5 CPU and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. Whereas this Amazon deal is on a significantly more powerful configuration that is more suited to high-end gaming.