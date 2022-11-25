Woah! The 65-inch Samsung The Frame TV is $400 off and lowest price ever for Black Friday

Samsung's The Frame TV is unlike almost any TV out there – it's a dual-purpose TV that looks like a work of art when you’re not using it to watch TV shows and movies and one of the best QLED TVs when you turn it on.

Ready to upgrade to this stylish QLED TV? Right now, the 65-inch Samsung Frame QLED Smart TV is on sale for $1,597 at Amazon. That's $400 off its regular retail price of $1,999 and the lowest price the TV has even been according to CamelCamelCamel.

Amazon and Samsung are dropping the price of The Samsung Frame TV down to just $1,597 in a great Black Friday deal. This discount brings it down to a new lowest ever price, according to CamelCamelCamel. We like The Frame because it looks like a work of art on its own and can be used as an art display, to display your own photos, or as a TV. The 2022 version that's on sale offers a 65-inch QLED display with a 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR, a 120Hz native refresh rate, a matte screen, voice assistant support and access to all the biggest streaming services.

So what makes The Frame so great? Like its name suggests, it looks like a work of art and can be used as an art display or to display your own photos, or as a TV. The 2022 version that's on sale offers a 65-inch QLED display with a 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR, a 120Hz native refresh rate, a matte screen, voice assistant support and access to all the biggest streaming services.

The 2022 model of Samsung Frame has made several much-needed improvements. For starters, the new matte anti-glare screen is a highly useful addition. In fact, it helps makes The Frame almost unrecognizable as a TV when set to art mode. It also has a thinner design and a rotational orientation, if you want to change the way it's mounted.

So what's not good about it? Well, despite being a great QLED TV, it doesn't have the black levels that an OLED TV has. That means, if you're buying this for a home cinema space, you might want to go for one of the best OLED TVs instead.

The other issue you might have is that The Frame has relatively narrow viewing angles, which means it's better to sit right in front of it than off to the side, and a smart TV interface that could be swifter and more intuitive.

That said, if you love artwork and want a taste of everything in your living room, this is a TV that won't disappoint. And if you want to consider some alternatives before committing, make sure to check out our roundup of the best TV deals as well.