Whoa! Lenovo just slashed $600 off this RTX 4090 gaming laptop before Black Friday

We're nearly a month out but some early Black Friday deals are already popping up at certain vendors. If you're hunting for one of the best gaming laptops, we just found a deal that's too good to pass up.

Right now, you can get the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i for $2,999 at Lenovo. $2,999 isn't cheap, but you’re saving $600 here. In addition, this gaming laptop's powerful specs make it more than capable of playing many of the best PC games at high settings — which justifies the price. Given what you get, this is a deal you should seriously consider.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: was $3,599 now $2,999 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is an incredibly powerful gaming laptop. It packs a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, an RTX 4090 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage. It also has a 16-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 240Hz. At $600 off, this is a gaming laptop deal you don't want to miss.

This Lenovo Legion Pro 7i model packs a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. With specs like that, you’ll not only be able to play most games at their respective max settings, but you’ll also be able to tear through video editing projects without a hitch.

The Legion Pro 7i’s specs alone make it worth it, but its 16-inch 2,560 x 1,600 display should also help you see fine details. While an OLED panel would have been nice, it's hard to complain given its high 240Hz refresh rate. The 16:10 aspect ratio isn't ideal for some games, but if you’re also using this laptop for work, the extra vertical space is perfect for scrolling through websites and spreadsheets.

We saw a variant of this gaming laptop during Amazon Prime Days so it's great to see it on sale now before Black Friday kicks off at the end of November. The price may drop lower before we reach the big day, but right now, a $600 savings isn't bad at all.