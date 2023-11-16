Who said foldables can't be cheap? The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is down to $299 with this amazing Black Friday deal

By John Velasco
published

It's cheaper than some already cheap phones out there

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with Black Friday badge.
(Image credit: Future)

If there’s one thing this year has taught all of us, it has to be that foldable phones don’t always have to cost a fortune. Best Buy’s early Black Friday deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a perfect example because it’s down to its lowest price ever. 

Right now the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is just $299 at Best Buy, which is a whopping 70% off. This $299 deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 applies to the Verizon version of the handset, Not on Verizon? Well, you can still snag the unlocked version for $464. That’s still a good offer at 53% off, given how the foldable sells normally for $999. That’s cheaper than popular mid-range phones like the Pixel 7a and iPhone SE (2022).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4:  was $999 now $299 @ Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: was $999 now $299 @ Best Buy
With a gorgeous 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display that can fold in half, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is one of the most compact phones around. You also get a handy Flex mode for taking hands-free photos without a tripod and solid performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. And best of all, it's at its lowest price ever at $299 courtesy of Best Buy.

View Deal

I’ve spent a fair amount of time with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 before reviewing its successor in the Galaxy Z Flip 5. What I love most about the Z Flip 4 is its compact design when it’s closed. There’s still something cool and satisfying whenever I take it out from my pocket and unfold it to reveal its gorgeous 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. It’s also a fashionable looking phone with its two-toned paint job.

Secondly, the 1.9-inch AMOLED display on the outside of the phone is handy at accessing some widgets on the phone — without the need to open it. For example, I use it a lot for capturing selfies with the main cameras because the quality is much better than its front-facing one on the inside of the phone. And yes, notifications come up nicely on the cover screen.

Speaking of cameras, the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s dual 12MP cameras produce excellent results. Not only does it take sharp photos when the lighting is ideal, but I also find it better at low light than other foldable phones I’ve tested. If that’s not enough, I love how it caters to content creators with its various flex modes that lets me vlog using the rear cameras — along with full manual controls for video.

While the newer Galaxy Z Flip 5 has some marked upgrades, it’s more than double the cost of this one. All of this adds tremendous value to Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Be sure to check out all of the best Samsung phone Black Friday deals and the best Black Friday deals

John Velasco
John Velasco
Senior Channel Editor for Phones

John’s a senior editor covering phones for Tom’s Guide. He’s no stranger in this area having covered mobile phones and gadgets since 2008 when he started his career. On top of his editor duties, he’s a seasoned videographer being in front and behind the camera producing YouTube videos. Previously, he held editor roles with PhoneArena, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and SPY. Outside of tech, he enjoys producing mini documentaries and fun social clips for small businesses, enjoying the beach life at the Jersey Shore, and recently becoming a first time homeowner.