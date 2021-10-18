An internet meme no longer, the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge is real and will be available to purchase this month. After starting out as a viral online joke, Microsoft announced earlier this year that it will be producing an actual mini-fridge shaped like an Xbox Series X console.

The replica mini fridge was first showcased during the Xbox E3 2021 presentation, and fans of well-chilled beverages will be pleased to know that Microsoft has now further clarified its price and availability. The Xbox Series X mini fridge is scheduled to ship in December 2021, but pre-orders will be taken much sooner.

Considering that tracking down an Xbox Series X restock remains a tough task, we won’t be surprised to see this mini fridge also sell out almost instantly. So, if you want to be storing soda in an Xbox Series X-shaped mini fridge this winter, you’ll need to reserve your unit as soon as pre-orders go live.

Below you’ll find all the information you need to make your quest to buy an Xbox Series X mini fridge a successful one. We’ll also keep this page updated with restock information if there is any additional stock made available after initial orders are taken.

Where to buy the Xbox Series X mini fridge in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Xbox Series X mini fridge will be available exclusively at Target and will retail for $99. Considering that the average mini fridge costs between $100-200, this actually puts the themed appliance at the lower end of the market.

The Xbox Series X mini fridge will be available to pre-order starting October 19, although an exact time hasn’t been specified yet. Once the Target listing is live we will update this article.

Where to buy the Xbox Series X mini fridge in the U.K.

In the U.K., the Xbox Series X mini fridge is exclusive to Game. The gaming retailer is notorious for bundling its Xbox Series X stock with games/accessories, but we expect it will sell the fridge standalone at its RRP of £89.

Game will begin taking pre-orders of the Xbox Series X mini fridge on October 19, with the appliance due to arrive in December. Once the listing page is live, this article will be updated.

What is the Xbox Series X mini fridge?

Just about everything you need to know is in the name with this one: it’s a mini fridge shaped like an Xbox Series X.

The product comes from series of online memes which compared the design of the Xbox Series X to a fridge. Microsoft has leaned into the joke and turned the memes into a reality for Xbox fans.

The Xbox Series X mini fridge will feature LED lights on top, two inner-door shelves, a USB port to charge devices, a DC power adapter to enable the mini fridge to work on the go, and has a storage capacity of up to 12 cans.

It’s due for release in December 2021 and will retail for $99/£90.