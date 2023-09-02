Tuft & Needle mattress sales and deals for September: save $700 in the Labor Day sale

If you're looking for a Tuft & Needle mattress sale or deal to save you money on these excellent mattresses, you've come to the right place. This guide is here to direct you to the best places to save, as well as helping you choose the right model for you.

Right now, you can save up to $700 on a new T&N mattress, with discounts across the range (see how this compares to what other brands are doing in our Labor Day mattress sales roundup). The biggest savings are on the new Mint Hybrid, which is infused with diamonds for extra cooling, and has around 27% off all sizes. In our T&N Mint Hybrid mattress review, we found it offered excellent temperature regulation and was especially comfortable for side sleepers.

However, it's a bit of an investment, so if it's out of your price range, there are a couple of cheaper options, both with 20% off. Like all the best mattresses, these models all come with a sleep trial that you can use to make sure your selection suits you. Read on for more information about the current Tuft & Needle mattress deals...

T&N Original Mattress: was $745 now from $596 at Tuft & Needle

The Original is the most affordable, thinnest and firmest option of the T&N range. The 9.5" all-foam design includes graphite and gel for temperature regulation, and offers a medium-firm sleep feel. The current sale knocks 20% off all sizes, which takes the a queen size costs $796, placing it in the lower mid-range price bracket.

T&N Mint mattress: was $1,095 now from $876 at Tuft & Needle

The all-foam Mint sits in the middle of the brand's range and is its bestseller. It offers a medium sleep feel, and compared to the cheaper Original you're getting an extra inch of height, a removable and washable cover, and improved edge support. The current Tuft & Needle sale knocks 20% off and takes the price of a queen size down to $1,276.

T&N Mint Hybrid: was $1,395 now from $1,018.35 at Tuft & Needle

The most advanced and expensive of the T&N range is the Mint Hybrid. This is the brand's only mattress to feature springs, as well as being the thickest and softest option. It has been infused with diamonds to promote cooling. In our Mint Hybrid mattress review, we found it delivered excellent pressure relief, strong cooling, and was super comfortable for side sleepers. This model has the biggest discounts in the current sale – there's around 27% off all sizes, which takes the price of a queen size down to $1,456.35.

Which Tuft and Needle mattress should you buy?

There are three Tuft and Needle mattresses to choose between. The company's popular budget-friendly option, the T&N Original Mattress, has six and a half inches of support foam and is topped by three inches of the T&N Adaptive foam, made with graphite and cooling gel to aid pressure relief. It’s breathable and medium-firm, suitable for any sleeping type.

The Mint Mattress is recommended for couples and side sleepers because it has reinforced foam edge support and an extra two inches of ceramic cooling gel. The more expensive Mint Hybrid Mattress has all this - plus a layer of nano coils and diamond-infused foam to boost cooling.

More of the best Tuft & Needle deals

(Image credit: Tuft & Needle)

Designed to be a does-it-all budget foam mattress for all types of sleepers, the 9.5-inch original Tuft and Needle mattress should suit most sleepers. Inside, there are two layers of flexible, open-cell foam, with graphite and cooling gel built in. The latter elements serve to pull your body heat away, keeping you cool, cozy, and comfy while you sleep; while the open-cell structure adjusts to you as you move throughout the night. It's durable, breathable and affordable – even before a Tuft and Needle discount. This is the thinnest option of the range and at under 10 inches, it probably won't provide enough support for larger or heavier people.

(Image credit: Tuft & Needle)

Tuft and Needle's middle-tier Mint mattress costs more than the Original – but it boasts a wider range of luxury-level features, and is cheaper than rival mid-range mattresses. There's 12 inches of support, including three layers of adaptive foam. The medium sleep feel makes it a good choice for side sleepers, in particular, with the softer top layer offering advanced pressure relief.

It's a great choice for couples because it has reinforced foam edge support, which makes the mattress feel bigger than it is, and means you can sleep right up to the edges. The Tuft and Needle Mint mattress also has the same cooling gel as the Original mattress, so you're less likely to overheat at night.

(Image credit: Tuft & Needle)

Tuft and Needle Mint Hybrid is the most luxurious and advanced of the T&N lineup. The 12-inch tall design uses diamond-infused memory foam for extra cooling. It's also the only model in the range to include springs – here, nano-coils, designed to deliver responsive support. During our review, we found it offered excellent pressure relief and was ultra-comfortable for side sleepers. It's officially the softest of the range but do note that we found it significantly firmer than T&N's own assessment.

We were impressed with the cooling tech, and had no issues with overheating during our testing period. However, there is a little motion transfer, so this isn't perhaps the best choice for light sleepers who share a bed. As the most expensive option, it's worth waiting for a Tuft & Needle mattress sale to help avoid paying MSRP.

Tuft and Needle pillow deals

If you're shopping for a Tuft and Needle mattress, it's also worth taking a look at Tuft and Needle's pillows. There are two in the range: the Down Alternative and Original Foam pillow.

The Down Alternative is plush and airy, designed for back sleepers and side sleepers in particular. On the other hand, the Original Foam pillow is cooling and supportive, keeping its shape all night long. Both Tuft and Needle pillows are available in standard size and king size.

Tuft and Needle Down Alternative pillow: was $120 now from $102 at T&N

Made of polyester down-alternative material, the Tuft and Needle Down Alternative pillow is hypoallergenic, light, and soft. It's best suited to back sleepers and side sleepers, with the classic down feel of pillows. There's currently 10% off in the Tuft & Needle Labor Day sale.

Tuft and Needle Original Foam pillow: was $100 now from $85 at T&N

Tuft and Needle knows its memory foam, and this foam pillow is no exception. It keeps its shape through the night, while remaining breathable and extracting heat to keep you cool all night long. This Tuft & Needle pillow is available in two sizes - standard and king.

Tuft and Needle bed frame deals

Looking for a Tuft and Needle bed frame? There are five on offer, from the simple and affordable Metal Base and Box Foundation to the Scandi style Wood Frame.

Tuft and Needle Metal Base: was $145 now from $87 at T&N

Pair the Tuft and Needle Metal Base with either a regular box spring or its Box Foundation to make your bed more breathable, and gain six inches of under-bed space. It's easily assembled and available from a twin size right though to Cal king.

Tuft and Needle Box Foundation: was $295 now from $177 at T&N

Pair the Tuft and Needle Box Foundation with T&N's Metal Base for a complete bed platform. It has a non-slip fabric on top, which prevents your mattress from moving around. The box foundation is also easily assembled and ships in a convenient box.

Tuft and Needle Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals in 2023: what we expect to see

T&N offers great discounts all year round, which means you don't necessarily have to wait for a Tuft and Needle Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal to make a good saving. However, this is one of the best times of year to get a discount – the Black Friday mattress deals typically deliver the lowest prices of the year.

This year, we're hoping for 30% or more off mattresses, with discounts across the range. Of course, there are no guarantees, but whatever offer T&N unleashes over Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, you'll find it here first, so bookmark this page and check back closer to the time.

And if you need to buy a new mattress now, our advice is not to wait. Tuft and Needle mattresses are already very good value, and there's usually a Tuft and Needle discount to be found – if there's one running, you'll find it right here.