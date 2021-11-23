This KitchenAid stand mixer is $110 off for Black Friday — and it comes with all of the accessories

When you think of a stand mixer, you think of KitchenAid. That’s because these iconic appliances don’t just look the part, but they deliver the best results — that’s why every keen baker wants one. Because of the premium design and solid reputation, these don’t tend to get reduced in the sales. So I was genuinely surprised to spot one in the latest Black Friday deals.

You can now get $110 off the KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, with the Premium Accessory Pack, which means it’s just $369. Such a deal does frustrate me, as I paid more for the same model, without the accessories, so I’m writing this through gritted teeth. Trust me, it’s a good deal and won’t last long.

KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Premium Accessory Pack: was $479 now $369 @ KitchenAid KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Premium Accessory Pack: was $479 now $369 @ KitchenAid

This KitchenAid stand mixer comes with 10 speed settings as well as tilt-head design. This makes it ideal for everyday baking, from light sponge cakes to whipping cream. There’s still five colors left in the sale including pink, red, silver and black, so get one while you can. It comes with an assortment of accessories as well including a 5 and 3 quart bowl.

Reasons to buy the KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

There really is little reason not to buy this stand mixer, especially at such a price, but here it is. The KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is a huge help in the kitchen if you love to bake. It combines ingredients effortlessly, picking up everything from the sides and base of the bowl — most others you will need to scrape down regularly. With 10 speed settings, you’ve got good control over its power, and the heavy build means it won’t ‘walk’ across the counter when mixing heavy doughs.

You get lots of useful accessories with this deal as well, which you wouldn’t usually get. This includes two different sizes of bowl (five and three quart), a flex edge beater, a pastry beater, a dough hook, a wire whip and a pouring shield. The shield is particularly useful if you don’t like mess!

You can make all kinds of recipes in one of these and it’s so simple to use that it suits all levels of baker, from beginner to experienced. Both bowls are dishwasher-safe as well, so clean-up couldn’t be easier. Lastly, there’s the appearance to consider — even when it’s not in use, a KitchenAid stand mixer looks so good that you’ll want to keep it on display.

