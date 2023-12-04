This is the best Anker portable charger deal I’ve ever seen — and I just bought another

I never leave my apartment without one of the best portable chargers. I’ve learned the hard way that being stranded without phone battery is not a pleasant experience, so now my Anker power bank comes with me pretty much everywhere. I love Anker’s range of portable chargers so much that I already own two, and thanks to this unbelievable Amazon deal, I’ve just bought a third.

Right now, the Anker Powerbank 10,000 is on sale for £7 at Amazon U.K. when you select the coupon code before checkout. That’s a massive 72% off its full list price of £24, and the best deal I’ve ever spotted on an Anker portable charger. Shoppers in the U.S. haven’t been left in the cold either, this Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is on sale for $15 at Amazon — that’s a 30% saving, just make sure to click the coupon box before going to checkout.

Anker Powerbank 10000: was £24 now £7 @ Amazon

This Anker Powerbank offers a 10,000 mAh capacity and USB-C input and output. All that charging power is housed within a rugged shell that can survive multiple drops. It's also compatible with the latest smartphones including iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It's just dropped to £7 in this epic Amazon sale, just be sure to check the coupon code box before checkout.

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $21 now $15 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. This travel essential is now on sale for just $15, just make sure you check the coupon box before checkout to get the full discount.

I’m a huge fan of Anker’s range of portable chargers because they combine a speedy charging time with a rugged design. I’ve taken my current Anker power banks everywhere from music festivals to resort vacations, and they’ve survived with barely a scratch on them. Anker also notes each model has been subject to various drop tests, so you can throw your portable charger into a backpack or shove it into a coat pocket without fear of damaging it.

My biggest complaint with the PowerCore Slim range has always been its lack of USB-C output. Instead, this port can solely be used for charging the power bank itself. However, this latest on-sale model removes this limitation and packs a USB-C port capable of both input and output. That upgrade alone was enough to convince me to buy a third one.