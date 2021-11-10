This Black Friday deal just sliced Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 to their lowest price ever

Black Friday sales season is here, meaning some of the biggest retailers are putting their finest tech devices on sale for discount prices. Wireless earbuds are one of the most popular items during this season, so if you're on the lookout to snatch a pair on a killer discount, we've got you covered.

Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are on sale for just $99 at Woot. That takes off a whole 33%, saving you $50 in total and making it the lowest price we've seen. For reference, Amazon's listing has the Galaxy Buds 2 on sale for just $20 off. Hurry though, as stock won't last forever.

This deal takes a whole 33% off the original price, making it one of the best offers we've seen. The Galaxy Buds 2 are one of the best wireless earbuds, featuring a battery life of up to 7.5 hours (with ANC off), Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and colorful options.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 rival some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, and for a good reason too. These earbuds offer solid active noise cancellation and a comfortable yet stylish design.

Weighing just 0.2 ounces (per bud), these earbuds can deliver up to five hours of listening time with ANC on (20 hours with charging case) and 7.5 hours with ANC off (29 hours with charging case) — all via Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review, we were impressed with their stylish and sturdy build as well as the impressive audio quality. Speaking of the design, the above deal applies to all four color options: Graphite, White, Lavender and Olive.

And compared to the likes of the AirPods 3, the rather affordable price tag of the Galaxy Buds 2 makes for a more compelling case too. Throw in a 33% discount, and these earbuds are an absolute bargain. Hurry though, as stock is limited.

