This awesome iPhone SE 2022 deal gives you a free $200 gift card

Apple's new budget powerhouse hits store shelves on March 18. As a result, iPhone SE 2022 preorders will soon come to an end. However, that means new iPhone SE deals are emerging, such as this epic deal from Visible.

Starting March 18, new Visible customers who purchase an iPhone SE (2022) will get a free $200 gift card of their choice. The phone will sell for list price of $429 (or $17.87/month). During checkout, you can pick a gift card of your choice from the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's, Mastercard and more. It's one of the best Visible deals we've seen.

Starting March 18, Verizon-owned Visible is offering a free $200 gift card with the purchase of an iPhone SE 2022. Gift card options include Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's, Mastercard, and more. This deal is also valid on purchases of the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, or iPhone 11. Gift cards are available while supplies last.

In our iPhone SE 2022 review, we called the new phone the fastest phone you can buy for under $500. It's very similar to its predecessor. The main difference is the addition of a new A15 Bionic CPU, which is the same chip found in the iPhone 13 lineup. The new CPU brings better battery life (up to 15 hours vs. up to 13 hours) and advanced camera features like Photographic Styles and Deep Fusion.

Otherwise, you get the same 4.7-inch Retina HD display (1334 x 750 resolution), 12MP rear/wide camera, and a 7MP front camera found in the previous model.

In terms of pricing, the 64GB model costs $429, 128GB model costs $479, and the 256GB model costs $579. The phone is available in Midnight, Starlight, and Product RED.

Visible is a Verizon MVNO, or mobile virtual network operator. MVNOs provide cellular service using another carrier's towers — in this case Verizon's. That also means Visible customers can take advantage of Verizon's 5G service if they're living in an area where 5G is available and they've got a compatible phone.

The carrier is particularly appealing as a phone service because its single plan delivers unlimited data for $40 a month for one line. That's a fraction of what you'd pay for an unlimited data plan at a major carrier, such as Visible parent Verizon, where unlimited data plans start at $70 a month.