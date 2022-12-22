The awesome 65-inch TCL 6-Series QLED TV is $300 off right now

The best TV deals don't always show up on Black Friday — Best Buy has saved this one for just before the holidays.

The 65-inch TCL 6-Series QLED 4K TV is $699 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) right now. This deal gets you an awesome 4K QLED TV with a big screen at a low price, making it one of the best TV deals to snap up today.

(opens in new tab) TCL 65" 6-Series Mini-LED 4K TV: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This 65-inch TCL 6-Series 4K TV is an excellent pick combing surprisingly strong picture quality with a wallet-friendly price. Its use of mini-LED technology in particular sets it apart from competing models, and it's all powered by Google TV OS.

The TCL 6-Series Google TV uses QLED technology, combining the brightness of an LED with the stunning picture quality of OLED. No matter what you watch on the 6-Series, it'll look fantastic, especially due to the smart upscaling feature.

We also like the Google TV OS the TCL 6-Series runs on. It gets you access to all the streaming apps you could want, and you can use Chromecast to stream straight from your phone to the TV screen. There's also support for voice controls, so you can control the TV hands-free.

This is a great TV for gamers, too. TCL has included a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, allowing for 4K gameplay at 120Hz. There's also an Auto Game Mode which will turn on automatically when you fire up a console to reduce latency and improve picture settings for gaming.

Best Buy also offers a 30-day membership to Fubo TV for new subscribers, and 3-month membership to Apple TV Plus for new and returning subscribers when you buy the TCL 6-Series. So you won't be short on new content to watch over the holidays even if you've cut the cord and want to fully adopt the streaming-only life.

Still looking for your perfect TV? Check out our TV deals coverage for the best sales you can take advantage of right now.